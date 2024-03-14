VCAT overturns council ruling to speed up Smythes Creek childcare

The death of a family patriarch and the COVID-19 pandemic were some of the reasons given for a VCAT ruling overturning a council decision to speed up work on a childcare centre in Smythes Creek.
The City of Ballarat council was taken to the tribunal by the developers of a proposed child care centre at 34 Valiant Road after the council refused a request to extend the commencement of work at the site in August 2023.
As per the permit granted to developers Marlap Pty Ltd, work was required to begin two years from the granting of the permit, and be completed two years after that.
Marlap, the owner of the land who has developed child care facilities in Point Cook, Bundoora, Preston, Melton and Tarneit, said it was looking forward to starting work on the Smythes Creek site, but that work had been "significantly disrupted" due to COVID-19, material shortages and rising costs in the industry.
The 4000 sqm parcel of land sits on a larger parcel of land on 331 Glenelg Highway, and has street abuttal to Valiant Road.
The site is located within the "Ballarat West Major Activity Centre", part of the wider Ballarat West Growth Area and is governed by an urban design framework approved by council in 2017, and amended in 2023.
Ballarat City Council said the landowner was "warehousing" the land, and that the proposed childcare centre no longer fit within the council's growth and community hub strategy for the area.
These issues were heard at a VCAT hearing on February 5, with an order made on March 8 ruling in Marlap's favour, granting the developers more time.
In her findings, VCAT member Seuna Byrne had to consider whether Marlap had been "warehousing" the land, whether there were intervening circumstances bearing on the extension, whether a permit would be granted if a fresh application was made and the merits of Marlap's application for an extension.
Member Byrne said Marlap was first granted a permit for the centre in 2019, and was later granted a two-year extension on the project in May 2021.
A second request was made by Marlap for a two-year extension in May 2023, which was ultimately denied by the council resulting in the February VCAT hearing.
The council pointed to strategic work being undertaken regarding a "Community Graphic Hub Plan" for the area, and stated the plans for the child care centre, dated to 2019, would now "undermine" council's plan for an "integrated community hub" for the area with a library, community centre and early learning centre.
As the "Community Graphic Hub Plan" had not been adopted by the council, member Byrne considered it "background work" and gave no weight to the argument.
The council also submitted a footpath out the front of the proposed childcare centre had undergone "significant" changes since 2019, and the plan for the centre's 2.4m colourbond fence would ill-suit the area's current street scape.
The council said had Marlap's permit application came before them now, it would likely be rejected.
Member Byrne however said the footpath in question was not a "significant pedestrian link" and said a potential amendment to the proposed centre's layout was open to Marlap.
The member also found delays in Marlap's work on the site reasonable due to the impact of the pandemic on the building industry.
The tribunal heard Angelo Di Dio, the "family patriarch" and founder of family-business Marlap had experienced significant illness in 2020 and died in 2023, delaying progress in the development.
Member Byrne overturned the council's decision to deny Marlap an extension for works at the site - with the work now required to begin by March 8, 2026, and finish by March 8, 2028.
