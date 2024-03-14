Forster takes Ballarat Sportswoman of the year award

WORLD Champion cyclist Alana Forster has taken out another major honour, being named the Ballarat Sportswoman of the year, at a ceremony on Thursday night which celebrated the best and brightest of Ballarat sport.
Forster, who won the C5 Women's Scratch Race at the Glasgow World Championship in August, and is also an Australian national champion, has battled back from a horrendous accident in 2022 which left he with permanent injuries.
She broke her pelvis, femur, patella, ulna bones and a number of ribs when she was involved in the car accident. She was in ICU for eight days followed by a week in the trauma ward.
The Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club member has returned to the bike with an infectious enthusiasm, which has seen her take on, and beat, the best in the world.
Her world championship win in Glasgow showed her incredible spirit, breaking away early in the race, only to be caught, before charging with five laps remaining and staying out in front of the chasing pack.
Forster, was voted the winner of the major prize in front of a high-quality field which included Geelong AFLW star Amy McDonald and four-time Sportswoman of the Year winner, Olympic rower Katrina Werry.
She is also the first cyclist to win the award since the award's inception in 1975 and the first para-athlete to take the major prize since Paralympic gold medalist Jodi Willis-Roberts shared the award in 2000.
It was also a big night for the rising stars of Ballarat sport with world rowing under-19 bronze medalists Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson named as the Sports Girls of the Year with Mountain Biker Quinn Moore being presented with the Blackbourn Encouragement Award.
QUINN MOORE - Mountain Biking
MICHELLE HAWKES - Wendouree Athletic Club
KATIE JACKSON and LUCY RICHARDSON - Rowing
ALANA FORSTER - Para Cyclist
