BCA GRAND FINAL | Golden Point and East Ballarat ready to battle it out

It's been a long season of cricket, but if you had have said at the start of the year we'd see an East Ballarat versus Golden Point clash in the BCA First XI grand, there would have been plenty would have said it was a distinct possibility.
Arguably the most experienced team in the competition in Golden Point versus the reigning premiers who found their best form of the season last weekend, at exactly the right time. It's the dream match-up with the two best teams facing off.
For most of the season, Golden Point sat on top of the ladder. It proved to be a team that even when it wasn't at its best, was able to find a way to win.
While plenty had their moments, it was Lukas Pegg who has generally been the key to the good performances. Even last weekend, Pegg's 42 was the key to giving his team a small, but at least competitive score against Ballarat-Redan.
It was then left to Andrew Warrick and Simon Ogilvie with the ball to clean up the Two Swords batting.
Although the pitch probably wasn't as conducive to the big scores the we've seen at Eastern Oval in recent times, it must be said, Ballarat-Redan being bundled out for just 62, losing an incredible 8-11 to close the innings, was way below par.
But the body of work, include three scores of 300 since Christmas shows that Golden Point well and truly deserve a crack at the title.
And to do it, they'll have to beat the best. Right now, there is no club in a stronger era in the BCA than East Ballarat
If you include the past two Twenty20 grand finals and last year's four-day decider against Wendouree, this will be the fourth consecutive grand final East Ballarat.
The performance last weekend against Mount Clear spoke of a team at the top of its game. The bowling was top notch and the then the batters all batted in partnerships, with the Hawks losing just three wickets in the chase of 146.
Expect that both teams will go into the contest unchanged, unless there is some last minute injuries at training, as they look to add another trophy to their ever-growing cabinets.
EAST BALLARAT - Lewis Hodgins, Harli Givvens, Chris Jerram, Harry Ganley, Joshua Brown. Abhilasha Rodrigo, Samuel Cocks, Adam Eddy, Jacob Eyers (c), Josh Smith, Tom Walton
GOLDEN POINT - Andrew Falkner, Simon Ogilvie, Joshua White, Manjula De Zoysa, Lukas Pegg, Joshua Pegg (c), Lachlan Anderson, Andrew Warrick, Daniel White, Mohomed Feshal, Daniel McDonald
