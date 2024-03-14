Ballarat's generous community spirit rallies families facing tough times

The generous spirit of the Ballarat community is helping keep a smile on Nora Seeary as she recovers from surgery to remove her kidney as she faces a gruelling fight against cancer.
Last week the Cardigan four-year-old had major surgery to remove her left kidney which had three large tumours attached.
Now she faces at least three more surgeries, 34 weeks of chemotherapy, and radiation treatment to attack the Wilms Tumour which has also spread to her lungs.
Since mum Dana Seeary first noticed something wrong with Nora's abdomen in January it's been a whirlwind of diagnosis, treatment and hospital time but as the family have endured the shock, uncertainty and anxiety of a seriously ill child the positivity and generosity of the Ballarat community has shone through.
At a time when the community has also reeled from a series of traumas and emergencies, they have showed up for the family with generous donations of money to help relieve the financial pressure of being unable to work, and time for support and projects including a makeover of Nora's garden and playground at home.
Among the support was the D2E gym group who organised a record-breaking fundraiser to support Nora's family and the Hunter family whose daughter Isla, also 4, who lives with Classic Infantile Batten Disease or CLN1 - a rare and fatal neurological disorder with no known cure that is slowly robbing her of her ability to walk, talk, see and eat and will likely claim her life before her sixth birthday.
The gym held its ninth annual charity event on March 2 raising $26,000 to be split between the two families. Before the 2024 event, their highest total was around $11,000.
D2E gyms manager Millie Stewart said donations large and small from Ballarat businesses, and the generosity of the more than 100 people who attended, helped drive the total sky high.
Ms Stewart said D2E owners Eric and Mel Morris, and other members of the team, had contacted businesses asking for donations with raffles, hampers and auction items created for the fundraiser. All ticket sales for the night also contributed to the end total.
"It was really nice everything just went above expectations," Ms Stewart said. "It was months and months of planning and because it's been a tradition for so long, each year we try to make it bigger and better ... for the community."
Ms Seeary said she could not thank them, and the hundreds of other people who have supported them, enough.
"It's going to be a long road ahead for us and not having to worry about financial stuff is amazing, it's awesome," she said.
Her husband Nick is self employed, meaning without the financial support he would be forced to choose between working to support the family and being with them while Nora has surgery and chemotherapy at the Royal Children's Hospital, and radiation therapy at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
A Go Fund Me campaign has raised more than $50,000 for the family.
"A lot of people look at Ballarat quite negatively but they don't see these genuine humans that I do. Something like this happens and they all come out of the woodwork. It's definitely a good part we are seeing with everything happening in Ballarat at the moment."
Ms Seeary said it was now "full steam ahead" to sort out the logistics of Nora's treatment.
She faces surgery on her remaining kidney where there are some "suspicious cells" that surgeons want to remove, surgery on the tumours in her lungs, and a surgery to preserve her ovary, to allow her to have children in the future, because she will undergo radiation therapy to her abdomen.
"We are still yet to confirm exactly what the treatment plan will look like but fortnightly we will come down (to Melbourne) three days for daily chemo then also have radiation therapy as well which will be at Peter Mac. The oncologist says it's a logistical nightmare for us all but I don't care as long as we see light at the end of the tunnel," Ms Seeary said.
"We are doing our best to try and keep her normal even though what she is going through is not normal."
