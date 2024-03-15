Dozens of former clients take Ballarat landscaping company to court

Legal action has been taken against a Ballarat landscaping company accused of failing to deliver work after taking payment from more than a dozen people across the region.
Western Outdoor Creations will be taken to court by a group of clients who say the company's owner, Matthew Pope, owes them money for a range of works.
The group of former clients are being represented by Ballarat-based law firm Errard Legal, who allege the offending took place over a period of 18 months.
"Over the past few months, our firm has been approached by more than a dozen members of the western Victoria region community in respect of Western Outdoor Creations, a purported provider of domestic building services," the legal firm said.
"Each related a story that became so familiar to us that in the end when a new client came forward we were almost able to tell them their story before they spoke.
"Over a period of more than 18 months the company held itself out to be a provider of outdoor patio, shed or landscaping works, accepted moneys as payment for these services yet as at this date the services remain incomplete or not commenced at all."
The former clients involved in the legal action come from an area spanning from Beaufort and Creswick to Stawell, the legal firm said.
Western Outdoor Creations owner Matthew Pope was contacted for comment regarding the proceedings but was unable to be reached.
The company's phone number has been disconnected, its email address bounces back and it is no longer present at its listed address in Delacombe.
"Our clients have initiated civil proceedings against the company and its officers," Errard Legal said.
"While each of our clients have brought their losses to the attention of Victoria Police, to date there have been no criminal charges laid.
"The matter remains subject to investigations."
