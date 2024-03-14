Appeal for help to find missing 13-year-old Hope

Police are appealing for help to find missing 13-year-old Hope.
She was last seen on Parker Street, Miners Rest on Wednesday, March 13, according to the official police Ballarat Eyewatch Facebook page.
Hope is described as Caucasian in appearance, shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts with black shoes.
It's believed she may be headed towards the Ballarat Central and Creswick area, police said.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age and a medical condition.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to phone the Ballarat police station on 5336 6000.
