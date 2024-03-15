Chopper chase in Ballarat ends with car fire

A Ballarat 26-year-old has escaped a conviction after a police helicopter chase through the city which ended in a car set on fire.
The man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to car theft, and possessing methamphetamine and a weapon, after the incident on February 1, 2023.
He will not be named as he did not receive a conviction.
The court heard the 26-year-old and an accomplice were seen by a police helicopter speeding on Whites Road in Cardigan at 1.22am on February 1, 2023.
The 26-year-old was the passenger of the vehicle and his accomplice the driver.
Both were in a Ford Focus stolen from a Ballarat East address earlier that morning. The pair were travelling at an estimated 120kmh in the 80kmh zone.
The helicopter followed the stolen Focus to Holly Grove in Wendouree, where the car left the road and got bogged in the nearby Wendouree West Reserve.
Footage captured by the helicopter showed the 26-year-old hop out of the bogged car and take a backpack, throwing items back into the car as his accomplice doused it in petrol.
The accomplice then set the car alight and the pair ran off into the parkland, where they were soon after arrested by police.
The stolen car was completed destroyed by the fire.
After his arrest, police found the 26-year-old in possession of methamphetamine and a flick knife.
At Thursday's hearing, the court heard the 26-year-old was under the impression his accomplice had legally taken the stolen Focus from his grandmother.
The accomplice who set the car alight and drove from police received a five month prison sentence for his role in the incident.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said the 26-year-old had just escaped a conviction, owing to his lack of criminal history.
"You should have known once the driving commenced, the air wing is there and by the time the vehicle has been set alight... you knew that motor vehicle was stolen," The magistrate said.
"Not only was the car stolen, but it was destroyed, which is far too common in relation to these types of matters."
The 26-year-old was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and given a $300 fine without conviction.
