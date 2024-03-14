The Courier
'Overflowing': Residents rubbish new schedule as bin collection ready to change

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
March 15 2024 - 4:30am
Lauren Cooper and her children Rani and Rapley outside their Creswick home, she is opposed to the changes to Hepburn Shire's bin collection schedule. Picture by Kate Healy
Lauren Cooper and her children Rani and Rapley outside their Creswick home, she is opposed to the changes to Hepburn Shire's bin collection schedule. Picture by Kate Healy

Hepburn Shire residents are concerned they are facing the prospect of "overflowing" bins as the council readies to change its rubbish collection schedule.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

