'Overflowing': Residents rubbish new schedule as bin collection ready to change

Hepburn Shire residents are concerned they are facing the prospect of "overflowing" bins as the council readies to change its rubbish collection schedule.
The changes, which will start from April 8, 2024, will see weekly collection of a new green-topped garden and food waste bin introduced.
Because of this, general landfill rubbish collection will change from weekly to fortnightly, while no changes will be made to recycling collection.
The changes are part of the state government's Recycling Victoria legislation, which requires all local councils to implement organic rubbish collection by 2030.
Despite the introduction of the new green bin, many Hepburn Shire residents fear the changes will mean they have less room for rubbish than before.
Creswick woman Lauren Cooper told The Courier her general landfill bin was full to the brim every week as she had eight-month-old twins who created a large amount of rubbish each week such as dirty nappies.
"It'll [general rubbish bin] be 100 per cent overflowing, and I'll probably have to purchase another bin, " she said.
"I don't want to have a trailer full of nappies for a month in my shed."
If Ms Cooper and her partner don't purchase a new bin, she said they would face more frequent trips to the tip which costed about $80 a visit.
Because of this, she fears many people in the same situation will resort to dumping their rubbish in the forest, which is already a problem in the area.
"You could drive into the bush and you will always see rubbish dumped in bags, people quickly unload their cars and get out of there," she said.
Ms Cooper also said her family would have little use for the new compostable bin, as she already composted her food scraps or fed them to her chickens.
"I like the idea of a green bin, but I don't like that they've stopped collecting the waste bin every week," she said.
In a statement, Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the new system would redirect "thousands of tonnes" of waste away from landfill.
"Rather than ending up in landfill, these items will be treated as a valuable resource and converted locally to high-quality compost at the Creswick Transfer Station," he said.
"The compost will be used to improve soil for local farms, parks and gardens."
In a statement to The Courier, Hepburn Shire Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said a waste audit conducted in 2023 found more than 50 per cent of rubbish in general waste bins were items that would go in the new organics bin.
He also said the audit found 13 per cent of general waste should have been recycled.
"When waste is sorted correctly it will free up a lot of space for most households for a fortnightly general rubbish/landfill bin collection," he said.
"We understand that every home is different. While households can order another landfill bin [for a fee], we encourage them to trial having one landfill bin alongside the new organics bin."
Mr Thomas also said many neighboring councils had opted for the same fortnightly general rubbish collection system, such as the Macedon Ranges Shire and City of Bendigo.
"Introducing an organics service and maintaining a weekly landfill collection would lead to prohibitive costs for ratepayers and for Council," he said.
"We believe that most households will manage by separating waste carefully into the correct bins."
Similar changes to rubbish collection are also slated for Ballarat, after the council passed a recommendation to introduce a food and organics bin in October, 2023.
Under the new system, which is set to be introduced within 12-months of the motion, Ballarat will have weekly food and organic waste collection, with landfill reduced to fortnightly pick-ups.
When the new schedule was announced, mayor Des Hudson said it was important for Ballarat residents to change their habits, as the amount of waste going to landfill in Smythesdale was unsustainable.
"Smythesdale is not an infinite hole in the ground," he said.
"We will struggle to get another landfill for future use."
One person already accustomed to the new system is Maxine Hardinge, who lives in Clunes, where the green waste bin has been trialed for the past 12 months.
She said the new changes were "great", and allowed her to dispose of a lot of green waste which couldn't previously go in the compost.
"It's an opportunity to look at how much rubbish you're creating, and what you're buying at the beginning to create that rubbish, and start to just implement some behaviour changes," she said.
"It's a redistribution of your rubbish, there's nothing about this, it's not going to create more rubbish for your household, it's just moving it from one spot to another.
"We did that with recycling 20 years ago, I think we can do it with green waste."
During the trial period in Clunes, general rubbish collection remained weekly, but Ms Hardinge, who lives alone, said fortnightly pick-ups would not be a problem as it now took her several months to fill her general waste bin.
"People are just finding reasons to complain, but I do think the council has to do a bit more explaining, and I also think they need to do some public awareness, some education, [and] actually run some ads on how to reduce your rubbish," she said.
"These sorts of things force people to change their behaviour, the cost of cigarettes forces people to address their smoking.
"This is maybe designed to force behaviour change, we have to start looking at ... the amount of rubbish we're buying to start with."
