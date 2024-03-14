BCA WOMEN'S GRAND FINAL | All set for the clash of the titans

It's the clash of the titans with the two best teams in the Ballarat Cricket Association women's competition set to go head-to-head on Friday night in the grand final.
Alfredton Reserve will host the clash between Ballarat-Redan 1 and Golden Point Blue, the two teams who have dominated the competition from the outset.
It was way back in the opening game of the season that these sides first showed them meant business in season 2023-24, with Golden Point holding on for a 19-run win, after smashing 0-153 off its 20 overs.
But Ballarat-Redan was far from disgraced that night, reaching 4-134 and the Two Swords were able to turn the tables when the side's met again in round 11, reaching 7-150 and holding Golden Point to 123.
It looks like it will be a tough night for the bowlers, with both teams batters having dominated at various times of the season. The likes of Maddy Ogilvie and Lillee Barendsen at Golden Point and the likes of Jayda Wright and Emily McNeight at Ballarat-Redan should make for a high-scoring contest.
The match will likely be won by which team can keep it tightest and bowl with the most discipline. So even are the sides, it could come down to which team bowls the least wides and no-balls.
Friday night's women's grand final is scheduled to get underway at 6pm at Alfredton Reserve.
