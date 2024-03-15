'Devastating': Mine disaster comes after trying 18 months for workers

Union officials have stated Ballarat Gold Mine workers will continue to be paid while the mine is closed.
Victoria Police and WorkSafe announced they would be conducting "lengthy and complex investigations" into the tragic incident, where a rockfall killed one worker, 37-year-old Bruthen man Kurt Hourigan, and critically injured another on March 13.
Australian Workers Union regional organiser Ross Kenna said after a hard 18 months for mine staff, their mental health was important to the union.
"The mining community is very tight-knit," he said.
"It's a highly technically, skilled and specialist field so a lot of miners know each other.
"To the Ballarat, this is just as tragic - in Ballarat almost everyone knows someone who works at the gold mine. It's really terrible for the mining and wider community."
On March 14, Victoria Police and WorkSafe announced they will be conducting investigations into the matter, with WorkSafe executive director for health and safety Dr Narelle Beer saying it would be a complex and time consuming investigation.
The gold mine has closed and will remain closed for the duration of the investigation, but Mr Kenna said the union believed workers will continue to be paid after discussions with the mine owners on Thursday.
Mr Kenna said the members were "flat" and there was "some anger," but the outpouring of support had been helping the mining community.
"Yesterday, I had hundreds of messages from all over Victoria and Australia and right across the Ballarat community," he said.
"The membership are receiving the same support and love."
It's been a hard 18 months for the mining community, he added - the Ballarat Gold Mine went into administration and the workers faced a period of uncertainty over their future, then also faced redundancies in December 2023.
Mr Kenna said this tragedy was just another blow for the miners.
"The administration was a terrible period for the miners and the union," he said.
"To have this come on the back of a really trying 18 months is devastating."
Mr Kenna said the toll on workers' mental health will remain to be seen but the union is providing support.
"Members, any worker that was at the mine or any of the families, please reach out to the AWU and we will make sure you get in touch with the appropriate counselling services and the right people to make sure that no one's mental health declines even further after this tragedy," he said.
Mr Kenna said Ballarat's federal member Catherine King, along with all three state members and the Ballarat council, had reached out with support.
Victory Minerals, which has owned the gold mine since December 2023, said it had supports in place for its staff.
"Our employees continue to be paid. We also have mental healthcare services available, and have encouraged all staff to reach out should they require support during this difficult period," a company spokesperson said.
