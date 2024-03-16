Mine's last safety audit completed just weeks before tragedy

After the underground rock fall at Ballarat Gold Mine took one man's life and left another with life-threatening injuries, the mine's owner announced its would be launching its own investigation.
While on Thursday, March 14, the day after the rockfall at Victory Minerals gold mine in Ballarat, Victoria Police and WorkSafe announced extensive investigations, the mine owners said in a statement it was fully cooperating and would also investigate the matter.
The last safety audit was conducted only weeks ago, in February, Victory Minerals said.
The Courier reached out to the company asking how the investigation would proceed.
A company spokesperson said the investigation would be conducted externally.
"Victory Minerals' investigation into this tragic incident will cover all matters material to the safety and wellbeing of our workforce and our compliance with workplace and industry regulations," the spokesperson said.
"It will be conducted by an external expert so we and our community can be confident it will be both robust and independent."
Concerns were raised over the operations of the mine by union officials on Thursday, March 14 after the announcement of the man's death.
In response, the spokesperson said "the safety of our miners and our operations is our first priority".
"Since taking ownership of the Ballarat Gold Mine on 19 December 2023, Victory Minerals has maintained, and where indicated, enhanced safety measures to ensure the mine is compliant with all workplace safety and mining industry regulations," the spokesperson said.
"This includes undertaking regular safety audits and reviews as required by our regulators. The most recent safety audit at Ballarat Gold Mine was completed in February 2024."
A safety audit is conducted to check a companies procedures are up to regulations, safe and effective with the company providing documentation of compliance.
