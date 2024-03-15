BHBR GRAND FINALS | Smeaton, Ballarat East seek promotion to top grade as they clash for division two title

Ballarat East and Smeaton headline the Ballarat Highlands division's 2-9 grand final day, with the winner of their division two grand final clash set to earn promotion to the top grade next season.
While the premiership will be the major focus for both the sides, the added bonus will see the winner earn promotion for next season at the expense of Ballarat.
It wasn't all that long ago that these two sides met with Smeaton on that occasion picking up 17 of the possible 18 points on offer with a big 92-66 win.
Smeaton has kept its strong form going having won all four rinks against Victoria in the semi-final in a 91-55 win, while it also won a high-scoring preliminary final against Webbcona 89-81.
It's been a big week for Smeaton with its Division 2 team in Tuesday pennant having won its grand final and already earned promotion
Ballarat East qualified for the final after a solid win in the major semi-final over Midlands, 82-69 with skipper Peter Wilson's 33-10 win ultimately enough to get the job, despite the other rinks being relatively tight.
Ballarat East look set for a massive day with three teams making it through to the grand final. As well as division two, Ballarat East will also feature in the division seven grand final against Victoria and the division nine grand final against Daylesford with both those mates to be played at Central Wendouree.
The division two grand final is at Victoria.
Meanwhile, Division 1 premiers Victoria this week clash with Highlands champions Kyneton Golf for a chance to play in the State Pennant Championships at Moama, which will be held in May.
Like Victoria last weekend, Kyneton Golf made it back-to-back successes in the Highlands league with a thumping 68-44 win over Romsey in the grand final.
Also, the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region has crowned its individual champion-of-champions with Webbcona's Ben McArthur and BMS' Michelle Tait taking out the top prizes with strong wins in the final.
McArhur got the better of Victoria's Brenton Coad in the 26-end final, scoring a strong 25-15 win while Tait had a big win of her own, too strong for Webbcona's Sarah Braybrook with a 25-12 win.
The pair will now represent the region at the state champions
Div 2: Ballarat East v Smeaton @ Victoria
Div 3: Ballan v BMS @ Sebastopol
Div 4: Midlands v Sebastopol @ Ballarat
Div 5: Ballarat North v City Oval @ Buninyong
Div 6: BMS v Ballan @ Sebastopol
Div 7: Ballarat East v Victoria @ Central Wendouree
Div 8: City Oval v Victoria @ Buninyong
Div 9: Ballarat East v Daylesford @ Central Wendouree
