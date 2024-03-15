The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
BHBR GRAND FINALS | Smeaton, Ballarat East seek promotion to top grade as they clash for division two title

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 15 2024 - 11:38am
Smeaton's Alex McKee will be in action in the BHBR Division 2 grand final at Victoria on Saturday.
Smeaton's Alex McKee will be in action in the BHBR Division 2 grand final at Victoria on Saturday.

Ballarat East and Smeaton headline the Ballarat Highlands division's 2-9 grand final day, with the winner of their division two grand final clash set to earn promotion to the top grade next season.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

