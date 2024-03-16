BHBR GRAND FINALS | Ballarat East earn promotion after big Division 2 grand final win

Ballarat East has earned promotion to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 for next season after a comprehensive win over Smeaton in Saturday's grand final.
The 88-48 win franked the club's dominance throughout the season, with huge wins to skippers James Dean and Rondey Hetherington putting the big gap between the teams, holding the opposition to single figure scores throughout the contest.
Division 3 was taken out by Ballan who had a big win over BMS, cracking the ton with a 100 shots in a 42-shot win.
The thriller of the day occurred in Division 4 with Midlands holding off a fierce comeback from Sebastopol to win 75-74, scoring one shot on the final end to deny a miraculous win from the Burra.
Deep into the contest Midlands led by nine shots, but two huge pick-ups in the final ends from Sebastopol meant scores were locked together heading into the final end of the last rink.
But Midlands held its nerve, holding a one-shot lead with only the skipper to bowl. He didn't need that final roll as Midlands won a thriller.
Division 5 saw a victory to Ballarat North who was solid in a nine-shot win over City Oval. Ballarat North won three of the four rinks, but all four were decided by five shots or less.
In Division 6 BMS picked up the premiership with a solid 91-75 win over Ballan winning three of the four ends.
It was a second premiership win of the day for Ballarat East in Division 7, which proved too strong for Victorian 87-71, while Division 8 saw a big win to Victoria over City Oval, 68-45.
Finally, Division 9 was taken out by Daylesford, denying Ballarat East a hat-trick on the day with a 49-38 win.
Ballarat East 88 def Smeaton 48
Nathan Biggin, David Anwyl, Wayne Fitzgerald, James Dean 24 def Gregory May, Russell Leishman, Alex McKee, Jim Taylor 9, Geoff Bride, Mark Boyd, Mark Ryan, Peter Wilson 23 def David Davidson, Peter Sewell, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 17, Tony Morley, Ben Wiffen, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 14 def by Kevin Clohesy, Robert Mizzeni, Robert Briggs, David Toose 16, Robert Ockwell, Michael Kay, Aidan Bedggood, Rodney Hetherington 27 def Robert McCrum, Jenny Toose, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 6
Ballan 100 def BMS 58
Grant Stirling, Greg Heverin, Rick Sloan, Marcus Darley 22 def Jeff Ryan, Neil Morris, Craig Meade, Michael Hampson 15, Justin Cameron, David Myers, John Mullane, Anne Draffen 23 def John Rowland, Daniel Vagg, Ned Bedggood, Graeme Inglis 17, Alistair Van der Ploeg, Scott McConnell, Paul Braybrook, David O'Hanlon 17 def Dianne Hampson, Karen Pearcey, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 15, Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Chris Love, Brad Coffey 38 def Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Dave Lindsay, Scott McLean 11
Midlands 75 def Sebastopol 74
David Denham, John Giblett, Geoffrey Jenkins, Richie Bissett 11 def by George Dailly, Bill Searle, John Symons, Joe Hayes 27, Robert Mason, Daryl Sparkman, Wally Slocombe, Neil Peoples 16 def by Joan Dunn, Stu Neish, Keith Andrews, Bill Anderson 19, Ron Hutchinson, Daryl Traynor, Graeme Barnett, Edward Harwood 27 def Annette Hovey, Hylton Tabb, Steve Turner, Peter Shaw 13, Ian Duggan, Graeme Yates, Jeff Gale, Bill Hawken 21 def Bob Jenkins, Max Medwell, Cory Van Putten, Bryan Cassells 15
Ballarat North 75 def City Oval 64
Jordan Atkinson, Logan Mattei, John Nimmo, Alexander Parker 19 def David Sullivan, Jason Pring, Kathleen McKenzie. Charles Bolte 14, Ian Antonio, Tony Spiers, Alan Gervasoni, Melissa Smith 20 def Cheryl Magrath, Allan Uthenwoldt, Barry Hender, Jim Paton 17, Damian Payne, Terry Simpkin, Martin Stewart, Steve Feldman 20 def Alan Hawkes, Warren McLean, David Murphy, Robert Vance 17, Jeff Gilchrist, Matthew Smith, Garry Bowden, Roger Parker 15 def by Richard Bice, Paul Dillon, Jamie Winton, Peter Oxlade 17
BMS 91 def Ballan 75
Ivan Annear, Bernadette Hughes, Robert James, Colin Duffy 24 def Ruby Armstrong, Keith Burgin, Alan Love, Jamie Laurens-Hoyne 14, Anthony Braybrook, Neil Ellard, Linda Johannsen, Adrian Venville 20 def by Janine Jensen, Janine O'Keefe, Maren Jones, John Couch 24, Barry Harris, Alan Marini, Mark Walsh, Shane Manley 33 def Ed Dunn, Michael Carey, Jarrod McGuire, Neville Smith 24, Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Ronald Walker, Harry Johannsen 14 def Gary Cornell, Mick Conroy, Jan Conroy, David McConnell 13
Ballarat East 87 def Victoria 71
Gordon Lucas, Nathan Urquhart, John Shannon, Noel Biggin 24 def Greg Patterson, Brian Bellingham, Barry Macklin, Albert Reus 12, Adrian Zehnwirth, Owen Dunne, Stephen Kay, Craig Uthenwoldt 20 def by Carole Bellingham, Ray Bear, John Macdonald, Lynn Slater 22, Dennis Radisich, Bill Moy, Zoe Watson, Matty Jarrett 29 def John Ferris, Graeme Buchanan, Edward King, Gary Ryan 23, Trevor Johnston, Maureen Peach, Garry Christie, Joshua Peach 14 drew Robert McDougall, Ray Walsh, Peter McDonald, David Dawson 14
City Oval 45 def by Victoria 68
Mary Oonk, Maureen Lynch, Pam Oxlade, Robert Oonk 22 def Charlotte Morris, Billie Lennecke, Lauren Morris, Robert Whitcher 20, Anne Poulton, Andrew Wilson, Judy Alexander, John Tansley 13 def by Tyson Slater-Bolton, Marsden Collinson, Kristine Slater, Larry Walsh 24, Rosie Powell, Joe Arnold, Bernard Clebney, Charles Phillips 10 def by Jaxon Hunt, Benny Fernandes, Korrien Lennecke, Albert Chapman 24
Ballarat East 38 def by Daylesford 49
Christine Harvey, Collete Jordan, Paul Clayson, Maxwell Walters 15 def by Stephen Spicer, Kenneth Gillies, Janice Hendy, John Anglin 35, Russell Hateley, Kath Whitehead, Mathew Voss, Kerry Knight 24 def Joan Field, Marilyn Trevorrow, Darryl Grant, Mike Tate 14
