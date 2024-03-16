WEEKEND SPORT GALLERY | All the action from a huge weekend of sport across Ballarat

Ballarat's 2024 senior cricket grand finals are here and The Courier is there on the sidelines for all of the action on another glorious weekend around the region.
On this weekend's agendas for our photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford:
-BCA Women's grand final - Golden Point Blue v Ballarat-Redan 1 at Alfredton Oval
- Cricket: BCA division 1 grand final - East Ballarat v Golden Point at Eastern Oval
- Super Netball Ballarat Blitz: Vixens v Fever at Selkirk Stadium
- Ballarat Highlands Bowls region: Divisions 2- 9 grand finals
Check out the photo gallery above, who can you spot?
