The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Obituary

One of region's 'wise' sport visionaries' legacy is still telling on greens

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 15 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowlers who have been around the greens a while have been paying tribute to Mr McKechnie as one of the most knowledgeable bowls administrators of his time.
Bowlers who have been around the greens a while have been paying tribute to Mr McKechnie as one of the most knowledgeable bowls administrators of his time.

A YOUNG bowler taking their game to the next level always had Rod McKechnie quite "chuffed". He was always keen to see how high they would go and follow their progress.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.