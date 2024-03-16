Reflecting on a huge six weeks in Ballarat

There's a strange mood in Ballarat right now.
A sense of unease, for some people - for others, exhaustion.
A lot of people are seeking answers.
Among all the good news and triumphs - from celebrating the region's prep students or rowing success at the Head of the Lake - and the usual back and forth in politics and court, three massive events have shaken the city in just a matter of weeks.
The disappearance of Ballarat East's Samantha Murphy remains a mystery, despite a man now being charged with her murder - that arrest in itself left two families reeling.
The monstrous bushfires that raced towards Beaufort, causing hundreds of people to evacuate and spend nervous days waiting for any news on whether their homes and animals survived, were between a fire in Scarsdale and a fire in Dereel.
And this week, underneath the town itself, a tragic mine accident that killed one man and left another, just 21, in hospital in a critical condition.
Not to mention the tobacco shop fires, including one on a Total Fire Ban day.
In short, it's been a huge month and a half for Ballarat.
Here in The Courier newsroom, we're a bit shellshocked - big national stories happen here, but not usually every week like clockwork.
There are so many people affected by each of these events, from families and friends, to sporting clubs and work colleagues, as well as strangers from across the country.
Once you tune out of the noise from social media, you can see the outpouring of grief, disbelief, and support.
The vigil held for Ms Murphy last week, and now the runs organised across the state in her honour, are good examples of people indirectly affected helping each other out.
Everyone is affected differently across the community, and it's important to know there is help out there.
In the newsroom, there were tears when Ms Murphy's daughter Jess broke down during a press conference.
There was steely resolve from photographers and reporters following bushfires, talking to weary firefighters watching their father's paddock burn.
And there are questions that are still yet to be answered after the mine collapse, with determined reporters finding out how it happened and making sure an incident like it never happens again.
We live in this town as well, and we grieve too - you'll see us out and about on jobs to take your photo, but also at the pub, or at footy training, or dance, or pony club.
Even when the national media circus moves on, we'll still be here with you.
There will be more stories to tell from each of these incidents, and they will each have a far-reaching impact on us all.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
