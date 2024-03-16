Case continues four years after road worker's death in Trawalla

Legal arguments could potentially delay a hearing into the death of a road worker in Trawalla, almost four years on from the incident.
The matter of David Hastings returned to the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, where lawyers discussed the obtaining of documents prior to the case heading to the County Court.
Hastings stands accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Creswick road worker Nick Kennedy on an Western Highway on-ramp on October 21, 2020.
Present at Friday's hearing were lawyers for the Office of Public Prosecutions, Hastings and the sub-contracted company Kennedy worked for, BCivil Pty Ltd.
BCivil was the traffic control provider sub-contracted by head contractor John Holland, who was completing the road works Nick Kennedy was involved in before his death.
The court heard BCivil was seeking legal professional privilege to withhold providing three documents relating to Nick Kennedy's death - two reports made in the immediate aftermath of the incident and a report made on the matter in May 2021.
Legal privilege applies to work carried out by lawyers for the benefit of their clients.
The three documents were prepared ahead of a potential prosecution of BCivil for beach OHS requirements by WorkSafe.
This comes after the WorkSafe's investigation into Mr Kennedy's death was set aside in 2022, allowing the criminal case against Hastings to proceed.
BCivil however would provide a bundle of other documents relating to the case, which the court heard John Holland and the Transport Accident Commission may seek to cover with legal profession privilege.
But as no legal representitive from either John Holland or the TAC was present for the hearing, Magistrate Ronald Saines said he would consider releasing the documents, after consideration.
Legal counsel representing WorkSafe was also not present for the hearing.
The matter will return to the Magistrates' Court on March 19 for further issues around the case to be resolved.
A date of March 25 was booked in for a committal hearing, where directors at BCivil are expected to give evidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.