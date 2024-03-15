Victim's 'huge relief' after Seccull sentenced again to nine years

Domestic abuse survivor Michelle Skewes is "relieved" she may never have to see the inside of a court room again.
"It honestly is a huge relief to know that he has been held to account," Ms Skewes said.
"Even if it is the tip of the iceberg of what he actually did, he is still being held to account for it."
Court rooms are a familiar sight to Ms Skewes, who twice had to endure lengthy trials against her former husband, Jon Seccull, recently sentenced to nine years in prison.
Seccull was found guilty by jury to three counts of rape and a charge of making a threat to injure in a re-trial which finished in November 2023.
The offences occurred between February 2014 to September 2015, when the former White Ribbon ambassador Seccull presented himself as a loving husband and organ donation advocate to the public.
All the while, Ms Skewes said she was subjected to degrading and violent abuse at the hands of her former husband across years of their marriage.
Seccull was sentenced to nine years and nine months imprisonment by Judge Sarah Dawes at a County Court hearing on March 13.
Reflecting on the fight to seek justice, Ms Skewes said the court process had ground her down.
"It has made me completely and utterly realise why people don't do this," Ms Skewes said.
"Why they may make a statement and then retract it, or why they start a trial and then withdraw. It is an absolutely horrific process to go through."
Much of Ms Skewes trauma comes from having to recount her rape to several different people several different times.
Across two trials, Ms Skewes' story was picked apart by lawyers acting for Seccull as part of his defence, a process she said made her feel powerless.
"That is how trauma works. The system that we have got at the moment is certainly not trauma-informed," Ms Skewes said.
"It expects every single victim to be able to perfectly recall every single last little detail, and if you don't then it's - 'there you go, she is lying'."
With Seccull now behind bars for at least six years and 10 months - the length of the non-parole period ordered by Judge Dawes - Ms Skewes now looks forward to moving on with her life, and leaving this chapter behind her.
She hoped her story could inspire others facing a similar situation to hers to come forward about their abusers.
"Anonymity is what abusers go for. Silence is their weapon. It is how they continue to do what they do," she said.
"When I left, yes I kind of knew what was happening while I was there, but it wasn't until I actually left that I fully understood what it was that was happening, and I fully understood that it actually wasn't my fault.
"When I joined the domestic violence support groups, every single person I spoke to you could basically pick our stories up and swap them around.
"Those abusers would say and do the exact same things. I didn't matter what part of the county you were from, it didn't matter if you were from another country, these abusers were the same way.
"You deserve respect. It is not until you truly understand and realise that do you realise you do not deserve what you are being dealt.
"If you have the support of people around you, use it, and you can achieve whatever you want to."
Affected by this story?
There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
