Lexton residents make 'pretty decent' offer on town's pub

A group of Lexton residents has progressed to the next stage in their attempted purchase of the town's only pub after they submitted an offer on the establishment.
In January 2024, the 1850s era watering hole suddenly closed its doors, sparking widespread concern in the community they could be permanently left without the pub.
Since then, the town has held meetings to discuss a community purchase of the Lexton Pyrenees Hotel, and group spokesperson Rob Johns said they had made a non-binding offer in early March.
Mr Johns described the offer as "pretty decent", and said as many as 60 investors could end up contributing money if the deal eventually goes through.
At the moment, the deal is being coordinated by a seven-person steering committee, which is dealing with the complicated nature of a multi-party purchase.
Despite submitting an offer, Mr Johns said the purchase was still a way off, as they were yet to receive information regarding the business' running costs.
While this means Lexton will continue to be without the pub for the foreseeable future, residents will soon be provided with an alternative.
The former Pyrenees Hotel leaseholders, Kerrie and Phil Lee, will open a "Hub Pub" in the Lexton Community Hub, offering a similar range of food and refreshments to that of the Pyrenees Hotel before it closed.
Mr Johns said during a trial run of the Hub Pub more than 100 meals had been sold, a success which he attributed to Mr and Mrs Lee's standing in the community.
It was only when Phil and Kerrie took the reins [at the Lexton Pyrenees Hotel] that people started turning up in droves.- Lexton resident Rob Johns
"It was only when Phil and Kerrie took the reins [at the Lexton Pyrenees Hotel] that people started turning up in droves," he said.
"They came from all over the place, Beaufort, Langi Kal Kal over the other side of the highway, they came from everywhere because of their [the Lee's] hospitality."
The Lexton Hub Pub will officially open at 3pm on Friday March 22, and will then be open from Thursday to Saturday every week.
Ms Lee told The Courier the Hub Pub was created as a way to provide residents with somewhere to go since the closure of the Pyrenees Hotel.
"We had a trial run last Friday night [where] we did 131 meals, so it's just going to show people are looking for somewhere to go, it's pretty sad we haven't got the pub," she said.
"It hasn't been easy with the pub closing, for the community it will be fantastic."
Since January, Ms Lee said new consequences of the pub's closure kept revealing themselves, such as when there was no community meeting place during recent bushfires.
"We went through the fires the other week, and normally everyone would be down the pub to get information and everything, we had nowhere to go, it was really really bad especially for the elderly," she said.
"It's [the pub] right next door to the CFA, so you'd always get them [firefighters] stopping, everyone would go there, but we didn't have that."
Despite the current difficulties, Ms Lee said she believed the resilient Lexton community would work together to overcome its problems.
"They stick by each other [in Lexton], it's lovely, people may have different opinions on things, but when push comes to shove they all have each other's back which is great," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.