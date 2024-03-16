Thousands set up in Vic Park for music evening

Thousands of people are in Victoria Park this afternoon enjoying Aussie Rock.
Fans who arrived for the starting set Chocolate Starfish told The Courier the event was a great laid back afternoon and evening enjoying great music.
There were many Ballarat residents enjoying the show as well as others who had travelled from surrounding areas like Skipton and further afield from Geelong and Bendigo.
Chocolate Starfish were celebrating 30 years of Australian Music and are set to go on tour later this year. The Angels were also celebrating a music milestone - 50 years together.
Other performers included Suzi Quatro, Cheap Trick, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals and The Screaming Jets.
While some attendees were fans of the music, growing up with some of these artists, others were using spare tickets from family or wanted to simply soak up the atmosphere and see what the event was about.
Performances are expected to end at 9.35pm, expect a higher volume of cars around Gillies Street.
