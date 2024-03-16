The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Thousands set up in Vic Park for music evening

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated March 16 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Lenehan dancing to Chocolate Starfish at the Red Hot Summer in Victoria Park Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford
Steph Lenehan dancing to Chocolate Starfish at the Red Hot Summer in Victoria Park Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

Thousands of people are in Victoria Park this afternoon enjoying Aussie Rock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.