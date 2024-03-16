BCA GRAND FINAL | Ganley's century rescues East Ballarat on day 1

East Ballarat's Harry Ganley has fought fire with fire on the opening day of the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI grand final, smashing a century, singlehandedly rescuing his side from a perilous position against Golden Point and giving his team the upper hand.
Ganley's undeaten 156, was the only score of significance for East Ballarat at Eastern Oval against Golden Point, helping his side reach 8-251 at the close of play.
While all his teammates struggled with the bat against an experience and accurate Golden Point pace attack led by Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie and Dan McDonald, Ganley held firm for his side, giving his team a slight advantage at the end of the opening day.
Early it looked as though Golden Point's experienced bowling attack would again dictate play in much the same way they did last weekend against Ballarat-Redan.
Dan McDonald got the wickets tumbling early, using the new ball to great effect in knocking over both openers, Harli Givvens out cheaply, while Lewis Hodgins managed to hand around for 74 balls in making 24.
Chris Jerram never got going making just 1 off 18 balls, while Jacob Eyers, Tom Walton and Josh Smith were all dismissed cheaply.
But through all the carnage, Ganley stood tall, dominating the bowlers to bring up his century off just 135 balls faced.
Late in the day, he found support from Josh Smith who ended the day unbeaten on 21 while Sam Cock's 10 can't be discounted either.
On a good batting wicket, a first innings score of over 200 was needed and Ganley's knock will ensure his teammates sleep sound tonight, knowing they will have a big day of bowling ahead of them on Sunday.
East Ballarat Batting
Lewis Hodgins c: Simon Ogilvie b: Daniel McDonald 24
Harli Givvens c: Mohomed Feshal b: Daniel McDonald 7
Chris Jerram c: Andrew Warrick b: Simon Ogilvie 1
Harry Ganley not out 156
Jacob Eyers c: Joshua White b: Andrew Warrick 9
Tom Walton run out: Joshua White, Andrew Falkner 2
Josh Smith lbw: Joshua Pegg 13
Abhilasha Rodrigo lbw: Andrew Warrick 1
Samuel Cocks c: Simon Ogilvie b: Joshua Pegg 10
Joshua Brown not out 21
Extras 7
Total 8-251 (80 Overs)
Golden Point Bowling :Andrew Warrick 17-3-2-51, Daniel McDonald 21-9-2-44, Simon Ogilvie 21-3-1-66, Joshua Pegg 19-4-2-67, Daniel White 2-0-0-17
