How to keep accessing your trusted local news

You'll have likely read over the past fortnight Meta's announcement it is reducing news for its users.
What does it mean for you?
A good portion of The Courier's subscribers access their news through our Facebook posts. Others may access us through our app, through Google searches, by reading newsletters like this one or by going directly to our website.
Meta's decision means you will be seeing less of our local news in your Facebook feeds.
So, in a world without Facebook, how can you continue accessing our trusted news?
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and newsletters
The Courier has five daily and weekly newsletters available, plus a breaking news alert and alerts to let you know the latest digital print edition has landed or the latest puzzles are available.
To browse our newsletter suite, select My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
You can also unsubscribe from any unwanted newsletters in the same way.
Download The Courier app on iPhone or Android
Our app is a great way of keeping up to date, without having to log in to your account each time.
Breaking news alerts on the app will alert you to the most important news and information as it breaks.
We are constantly developing the experience on our app, but it's more popular than ever, particularly with our long-time subscribers.
Sign up for Today's Paper, emailed at 5am Mon to Sat
This is one of the most popular benefits for long-time subscribers. Today's Paper is a digital replica of the printed newspaper. It's accessible via the menu at the top of The Courier website, on the app or via the morning Today's Paper alert served straight to your inbox at 5am.
Not only do you get access to Today's Paper for each day, but all of the back copies are there too - a great resource for subscribers wanting a copy of The Courier from a month prior.
Follow The Courier on Google News
Follow The Courier on LinkedIn
Our LinkedIn community is engaged and active, with local business news and profiles on local identities. Head along and follow us for regular updates.
Follow The Courier on TikTok
Keep up to date with our latest local videos and hear directly from our reporters at the scene of breaking news events. You'll also get some of the best national news from across ACM's regional network.
Got another question?
Subscribers can email subscriptionsupport@austcommunitymedia.com.au or pop into The Courier office at 2 Webster Street, Ballarat, if they have any questions about their subscription.
