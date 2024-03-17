Video released as Ballarat Bandidos shooting investigation continues

Police hope security camera vision of a white Holden Commodore may help someone come forward with information following a non-fatal shooting of a senior member of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) in Ballarat.
Police were told of the incident after a 29-year-old Sebastopol man, with non-life threatening injuries to his upper body, was dropped at the Ballarat Base Hospital about 1.20am on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Detectives from the Echo Taskforce believe the shooting occurred in the vicinity of the Bandidos clubhouse on Greenbank Court, Delacombe.
Detectives are looking at whether the shooting was a result of an internal dispute within the club or if it was motivated by ongoing issues with another group.
The shooting happened as the Bandidos were in Ballarat for their national run on the same weekend.
The CCTV shows the vehicle leaving the area about 12.17am, following the shooting.
Echo Taskforce Detective Inspector Mick Daly said the shooting was a deliberate attack.
"We say it often that only centimetres will sometimes decide if someone lives or dies when illicit firearms are involved," Detective Inspector Daly said.
"We believe it was targeted at the victim, however we are still working through whether this was as a result of an internal dispute within the Bandidos or some kind of disagreement with another club.
"There will be people out there who know the reason for the shooting and if they don't know who was directly involved, then they will have their suspicions."
Detectives hope the vision may help someone identify the vehicle or provide information on its current whereabouts.
"Investigators are also keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the shooting and who is responsible, or what the motivation was," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A confidential report can also me made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.