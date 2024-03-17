Twelve million containers recycled in Ballarat as more sites arrive

New container deposit scheme vending machines are arriving in Ballarat and leaders pleased with the number of bottles and cans that have been recycled.
The newest site in the Eastwood Street car park is under construction and joins six other reverse vending machine sites and two automatic depots in the Ballarat local government area.
Since October, 2023, some over the counter sites have been taken off the map and replaced by permanent vending machines.
TOMRA Cleanaway chief executive James Dorney said there would be more sites coming online over the next few months in order for the company to meet the requirements set by the state government - which is based on population.
Since November, 12 million containers have been recycled through the vending machines in Ballarat.
Mr Dorney said the scheme had been very popular with the busiest time periods being over the weekend when people are more likely to be running other errands.
The reverse vending machine sites are emptied three times a day and the fill level is displayed in the CDS Vic West app.
"Given the popularity of the scheme sometimes we have found that these kiosks are filling quicker than we'd expected," Mr Dorney said.
"We always endeavour and strive to ensure that kiosks are available and they have a good user experience."
At the beginning of the scheme there were reports of littering at the sites, with some people leaving ineligible containers like wine bottles or cardboard boxes.
Ms Dorney said the sites are cleaned twice a day and most people are doing the right thing.
