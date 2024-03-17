Farewell to Ballarat concreting stalwart

A titan of the Ballarat building and construction industry, Graeme Beaston, will be laid to rest this week following his death, aged 81.
The news of his death on March 10, 2024, was announced on the Eureka Concrete Facebook page.
"It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our oldest employee of 52 years," the post said.
"Graeme 'The Yardman' Beaston passed away peacefully on Sunday morning (March 10) with Yvonne by his side.
"Graeme was the most reliable and conscientious person who tried his best to be successful.
"His love for his clients was shown through his generosity and he acknowledged that his sons and staff were his greatest assets.
"He is leaving behind a hole that is impossible to fill.
"The Beaston Family thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Mr Beaston started Eureka Concrete with two former workmates in 1972, became the sole owner in 1977 and grew it to become one of the region's most recognisable and trusted brands.
The business celebrated its 50th birthday in April, 2022, with Mr Beaston still working at the time and the company running more than 40 trucks across Ballarat, Beaufort, Ballan, and Maryborough.
Eureka Concrete has been involved in major projects around Ballarat including the state government's Glass House on Doveton Street, GovHub, the first expansions of Miners Rest and Canadian to Delacombe and Lucas.
In 2018, Mr Beaston was inducted into the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs and was also awarded an honorary Master Builders Association life membership in 2013.
He was married to wife Yvonne for 59 years, and together they had four sons - current Eureka Concrete general manager Troy, Jason, Luke, and Dominic.
Mr Beaston's funeral will be held at St Patrick's Cathedral, Lyons Street South, on Tuesday, March 19 from 10.30am.
