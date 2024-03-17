Back to back music events demonstrates key city asset

Victoria Park was put to the test again on the weekend with events on Saturday and Sunday demonstrating how the venue could be used to cater for a wide range of demographics.
Thousands spent the afternoon and evening on Saturday for the Ballarat iteration of the Red Hot Summer Tour.
It was a different venue for the event, which last year was held in the North Gardens.
The music event usually has a following with visitors from Bendigo and Geelong joining Ballarat residents.
Attendees said they loved the laid back atmosphere.
A couple from Skipton who often attend the tour said "they could not have asked for better weather" with both Saturday and Sunday bringing sunny days with a top of 25 degrees.
Nathan and Jodie from Ballarat attended for the first time, taking advantage of the close event and to see what it was like.
They said it was great to see Victoria Park used for different events.
The same space and set up in the park near the pump track along Sturt Street was used for the SummerSalt concert on Sunday.
The two events are run by Face to Face touring.
Ballarat's tourism and events calendar is changing as new events come into the picture and former staples like the AusCycling Road Nationals move to other locations.
Planning is also ongoing to encourage more tourism in surrounding towns through the new tourism partnership.
But the weekend music events are not alone in taking advantage of Victoria Park.
Spilt Milk was once again held in December, 2023 and The Girl Guides Jamboree set up in January, 2023.
A few weeks ago the space was activated for firefighters to rest and recover before heading out to fires in the region.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said Victoria Park was a critical open space with multiple uses.
"It continues to demonstrate how important Vic Park is for us," Cr Hudson said.
"We don't have a lot of other larger event spaces within the city ... It is really encouraging to see the variety of different events that are being held there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.