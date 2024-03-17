Fun for all at St Patrick's Day celebrations and Indian Food Festival

Drinks were flowing and dancers were tapping away at St Patrick's Day celebrations around Ballarat on Sunday.
People young and old hit Irish venues around the city for a good time.
There was also lots of fun and delicious food at St Patrick's Cathedral on Hall on Friday, March 15, for the Ballarat Indian Food Festival.
The popular event, hosted by the Ballarat Keralites' Foundation of Australia celebrates culture, cuisine and the community as a part of the Ballarat Harmony Festival.
The food festival is a charity fundraiser aimed at raising awareness and funds to support our local homeless population.
Picture by Kate Healy.
