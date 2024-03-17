BCA GRAND FINAL | Hawks take flight in grand final domination

EAST Ballarat has one hand on the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI shield after a dominant opening two days of the grand final against Golden Point.
Led by a spectacular lone-hand century from Harry Ganley on Saturday and a bowling attack that was right on the mark on Sunday, East finished Sunday with a lead of 98 runs going into the third day next Saturday.
However, late on Sunday, Golden Point showed some resistance, thanks to a patient knock from taillenders Andrew Warrick and Daniel McDonald. The pair batted for a combined 137 balls, doing enough to avoid the follow on.
This weekend though belonged to Ganley. When all other batters from both sides struggled on a usually subdued Eastern Oval pitch, Ganley was sublime with a career-peak moment of 156 not out in his side's total of 8-251.
Ganley reached his 100 off just 135 balls and would reach his 150 milestone in the final over of the days play.
On Sunday, it was the turn of Tom Walton and Adam Eddy to give their side a huge lead on the first innings.
It was Walton's mid-afternoon spell that turned the match his team's way after a solid start from Golden Point.
He would pick up the crucial wickets of Josh White for 29, Manjula De Zoysa for 31 and then snared Golden Point's most consistent batter this season Lukas Pegg, caught and bowled without scoring. He would also pick up the final wicket to fall, finishing with figures of 5-36 from an epic spell of 30.5 overs.
Adam Eddy was also impressive with the ball, picking up the wickets of both Daniel White and Mohomed Feshel in consecutive balls to finish with 3-41 off his 17 overs.
With Golden Point dismissed on the final ball of the 77th over, East Ballarat didn't need to bat on Sunday night and can now focus on a long stay at the crease next week to put the game beyond reach.
Golden Point will be pleased to avoid the follow-on. As we saw last weekend when they routed Ballarat-Redan for just 62, they have the bowling to attack the contest, but will need a lot to go right early next week to be within a chance of a comeback win.
East Ballarat Batting
Lewis Hodgins c: Simon Ogilvie b: Daniel McDonald 24
Harli Givvens c: Mohomed Feshal b: Daniel McDonald 7
Chris Jerram c: Andrew Warrick b: Simon Ogilvie 1
Harry Ganley not out 156
Jacob Eyers c: Joshua White b: Andrew Warrick 9
Tom Walton run out: Joshua White, Andrew Falkner 2
Josh Smith lbw: Joshua Pegg 13
Abhilasha Rodrigo lbw: Andrew Warrick 1
Samuel Cocks c: Simon Ogilvie b: Joshua Pegg 10
Joshua Brown not out 21
Extras 7
Total 8-251 (80 Overs)
Golden Point Bowling :Andrew Warrick 17-3-2-51, Daniel McDonald 21-9-2-44, Simon Ogilvie 21-3-1-66, Joshua Pegg 19-4-2-67, Daniel White 2-0-0-17
Golden Point Batting
Andrew Falkner c; Harli Givvens b: Joshua Brown 13
Simon Ogilvie c: Lewis Hodgins b: Adam Eddy 5
Joshua White b: Tom Walton 29
Manjula De Zoysa c: Jacob Eyers b: Tom Walton 31
Lukas Pegg c&b: Tom Walton 0
Joshua Pegg stumped b: Tom Walton 11
Lachlan Anderson run out: Harli Givvens 16
Daniel White lbw: Adam Eddy 4
Mohomed Feshal c: Chris Jerram b: Adam Eddy 0
Andrew Warrick not out 18
Daniel McDonald lbw: Tom Walton 10
Extras 16
Total 153
East Ballarat Bowling: Joshua Brown 17-3-1-38, Adam Eddy 17-6-3-41, Tom Walton 30.5-17-5-36, Abhilasha Rodrigo 11-3-0-24, Josh Smith 1-0-0-2
Ballan 199 (H Micallef 39no, M Kennedy 35, C Andrews 4-47) def Wendouree 152 (S Segrave 38, H Micallef 6-38)
Mount Clear 226 (J Burns 66, N Yates 42, M Wheeler 4-56, JA tkins 3-40) v Coronet 167 (M Leahy 45, N Achison 41)
Lucas 139 (P Jones 40, A Young 37, N Maggi 3-11, C Maggi 3-19) def by Golden Point 5-142 (L McPhan 49)
Naps-Sebas 9-170 (N Pantzidis 4-34, L Sorey 3-41) def Elaine 149 (D Kierce 51, J Carroll 4-16, M Jolly 3-28)
Ballarat Fire Brigade 6-225 (D Hiscock 111) def Brown Hill 137 (J Fernando 38, M Clark 3-35)
Dunnstown 7-197 (S Lockyer, S Illingworth 62, V Nekkanti 3-31) def Brown Hill 178 ( A Katikaneni 56, S Dagyala 46, S Lockyer 3-26)
Ballarat Fire Brigade 156 (A Armstrong 3-26, J Ryan 3-35) def by VRI Delacombe 3-160 (A Armstrong 54no, J Kennedy 41, J Smith 38)
