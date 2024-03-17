The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

BCA GRAND FINAL | Hawks take flight in grand final domination

Updated March 17 2024 - 7:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewis Hodgins of East Ballarat celebrates a catch with Harry Ganley as the Hawks took control of the BCA First XI grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford
Lewis Hodgins of East Ballarat celebrates a catch with Harry Ganley as the Hawks took control of the BCA First XI grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford

EAST Ballarat has one hand on the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI shield after a dominant opening two days of the grand final against Golden Point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.