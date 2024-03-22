Finding creative uses for café kitchens after 3pm

More Ballarat cafes are getting creative with their hours and offerings, making use of commercial kitchen spaces sitting idle in the evenings.
Nicole Edwards took over South Street's Cornerstone Cafe in October 2023 and through summer has been opening on Friday evenings for Taco and Margarita evenings.
At the height of summer, they were organising evening events each week - Ms Edwards said they are now trying to put them on once a month.
She said you get to see the venue in a different way in the evenings and the staff enjoyed mixing up the workday.
"The good and the bad thing about cafes is that you are doing the same coffees and the same breakfast for the same people most days of the week," she said.
"It is great because we love our regulars, but it's nice to have that little change, be able to offer something else and show off your skills."
The Cornerstone is not alone in Ballarat - over summer, Common Ground started Sibling, offering Polish food on Friday and Saturday evenings.
While focus is often on the new Ballarat CBD offerings, suburban cafes in Ballarat are developing their own smaller communities.
The Cornerstone is no different, and Ms Edwards said giving her locals an after-work offering was a driving factor for the business change.
"We have a lot of regular locals that come to the cafe that were interested in having an option to walk down after work on a Friday, have a nice drink and something small to eat," she said.
Tourism Midwest Victoria chair John Pandazopoulos said initiatives like these are important for attracting new and returning travelers.
"By continuously evolving and expanding our vibrant nightlife scene, we provide visitors with additional reasons to stay longer and spend more in our region," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.