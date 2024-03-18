How Ballarat's Indonesian community came together for the Begonia parade

The small Indonesian community in Ballarat does its utmost to share its culture with the city.
The community is growing but still smaller than in other cities, and there are about 50 people who have joined the Ballarat Regional Indonesian Community, committee member Kusuma Crocker said.
BRIC representatives told The Courier there is only one restaurant with Indonesian food in Ballarat, and they usually go to Melbourne to purchase traditional ingredients.
One in every 1264 people in the city was born in Indonesia, according to the 2021 census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The population grew from 12 in 2006 to 90 in 2021.
On March 13, the Ballarat's Indonesian community made a cultural splash at the 2024 Begonia parade.
The parade is themed on "flying bird paradise". They wore traditional Indonesian costumes and danced to live music, with a huge puppet joining the parade.
However, BRIC representative Ernina Moritz said the group had no plans for the two-week-long Harmony Fest, when over 30 cultural events are held by different communities across Ballarat until March 27.
"We are still recovering," joked Ms Moritz.
Almost everyone from the community participated in the Begonia parade, and the preparation took two months, Ms Crocker said.
Getting funding, gathering volunteers, specifying a theme, designing the dance and picking up costumes took "a lot of effort, Ms Moritz said.
To make the parade even better, the community invited friends from Bendigo to help them with costumes, dancing and live music, she added.
"The participant from Bendigo took a video about the choreography, and then they sent it to us. And the members in Ballarat learned from the video," Ms Crocker said.
The faces of Ballarat's Indonesian community:
BRIC treasurer Permata Chairunissa said she chose to perform in the Begonia parade this year over the Moomba Festival, which is scheduled on the same day.
"I live in Ballarat, so I want to help my community," Ms Chairunissa said.
Ms Crocker said this year's parade was about one kilometre long, and she hopes next year's Begonia parade will be a little longer, like the Moomba Festival - Ms Chairunissa said the Moomba parade she had previously joined lasted about 45 minutes as there were more communities.
"I was so proud of my community that we could present," Ms Crocker said. "I was already saying to my community, 'hey, next year, let's make it even better, make it even bigger'."
Ms Moritz said the group's next step is to promote cultural diversity and open up the Indonesian community.
"We are very welcoming to anyone."
For more information, check out the BRIA's Facebook group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.