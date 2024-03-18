Is council struggling to address heritage list gaps?

Heritage gaps across the city were highlighted by councillors during a debate over placing an interim heritage overlay on a 1912 Federation style house.
There was only one public speaker for the proposed interim heritage overlay for a 'significant' house on Creswick Road.
However, it was not the owners of the property but Ballarat Heritage Watch president Stuart Kelly who spoke - he was not present but had a statement read aloud.
The house and outbuildings on 214 Creswick Road in Ballarat Central, sometimes referred to as Osborne House, were heritage assessed after the owners sought a demolition permit in 2023.
The assessment found the house and one of the outbuildings, a "motor house", were "rare" and "significant" examples of the time and the work of prominent Ballarat architect, Percy Richards.
Mr Kelly said the house and the outbuilding was an example "of a period of housing which is all too often overlooked in Ballarat" - he felt the Victorian-era houses were more common when it came to heritage protection.
"It is unfortunate that yet again, consideration of a heritage of cover for the building being considered ... came about only because of application for demolition of the houses," he said.
"This highlights the need for the Ballarat heritage gap study to be progressed as a matter of urgency."
Mr Kelly said Ballarat had already lost houses of historical note because of a lack of investigation into heritage.
He called for further funding for the gap study.
Councillors voted to support the interim heritage overlay for Osborne House.
Cr Moloney said he supported the motion but council needed to be careful about "potentially overstat(ing) the significance" of the Osborne House, given the house's place in a commercial precinct.
A request will be sought from the state planning minister for an interim heritage overlay.
When further information about plans for the site were sought, the only detail provided was "future planning proposal".
One of the larger-scale questions brought up by this item was gaps in Ballarat's heritage review, which Councillor Belinda Coates asked.
"It's seems like it's never going to be watertight to pick up the further gaps," Cr Coates said.
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson said council officers had previously noted the house as part of the heritage gap review and visited the site.
"We will always be potentially dealing with these types of applications where we thought we've achieved everything and something else comes up," she said.
Ms Robertson said if properties hadn't been "captured" by the review, then going through the council was the proper process.
The Heritage Gaps review, which began in December 2023, has had preliminary work completed
Ms Robertson said 1100 places across Ballarat had been earmarked as worthy for future assessments.
"This is continually been added to as well," she said.
"This gives you some context of the extent of work that needs to be done."
Councillor Daniel Moloney wanted to know how many properties of this type were in Ballarat, and whether it was one of 100 or one of a dozen.
"Will the investigation look at if other Federation villa houses exist in Ballarat?" he asked.
"It is the only one?"
Ms Robertson said the team think "long and hard" if a property was significant.
"The team feel this one is significantly intact," she said.
"Even little things like the garage, they are things that contribute to the significance - it's all weighed up."
Councillor Samantha McIntosh said there was a lot of work to do when considering individual significance.
"It is very important we continue these conversation about the heritage gaps review," she said.
"We need to make sure there is appropriate funding in future budgets so we don't have to keep dealing with individual things."
Cr McIntosh said if one per cent of heritage properties were lost each year, in 100 years they could all be gone.
