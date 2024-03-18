The Courier
Is council struggling to address heritage list gaps?

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 2:03pm
Osborne House on Creswick Road sparked a council debate over tackling the heritage review gap. Picture supplied
Heritage gaps across the city were highlighted by councillors during a debate over placing an interim heritage overlay on a 1912 Federation style house.

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

