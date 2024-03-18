Banking on extra help to move uni students 'beyond two-minute noodles'

SELF-nominated university students will have the chance to source basic groceries from FoodBank Ballarat in a bid to help ease rising living costs and boost chances for academic success.
A six-month pilot program between Federation University and the food relief giant will launch this week, offering students choice in access to a greater range of nutritious food options.
FedUni has been operating a food pantry service across all its campuses since July 2023 but the university's retention, innovation and student experience director Cindy Cash said the drop-in centres could not operate on quite the same scale.
The program is the first major, tailored outreach sign from FoodBank Ballarat, which started operations as a food distribution centre for partner welfare organisations in November.
A FoodBank base in Ballarat had first been pledged as a state election promise in 2018.
This came after extensive lobbying from The Ballarat Foundation in raising awareness on issues of food insecurity in the region. The Foundation had initially developed a community-led model in partnership with FoodBank before the pandemic and rising interest rates.
Construction has been complete on the warehouse since about mid-2023 as part of the first development stage in the Troon industrial estate in the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
FoodBank Victoria spokesperson Matt Tilley the facility had "never been designed to be opened to the public" but also had never been intended to be a satellite service for the Melbourne warehouse.
"We want to find ways to open up to the community that's not typically the same as everywhere else," Mr Tilley said. "...We also want to develop new ways of working with the community."
Mr Tilley said FoodBank's long-running pop-up markets in Ballarat for people in need had also helped to build relationships with charities and partners in the Ballarat community to best adapt to grassroots needs - but this would take time to establish.
Frozen food giant McCain's Ballarat plant donated 100,000 meals to FoodBank in an Australian-first from the global manufacturer in November 2023. These meals were to be distributed to FoodBank's nationwide network but Mr Tilley said these were the types of community partnerships the charity was keen to develop with a Ballarat focus.
FedUni will capture data on student numbers and types of support sought via FoodBank as part of its pilot program.
Ms Cash expected fluctuations due to the changing and often inconsistent nature of student incomes.
"Food insecurity can impact on your ability to study - nutrition is important for well-being and academic success can be harder if you can't get your basic needs met," Ms Cash said.
"...FoodBank helps create connections to community for students and participation in the wider community. There is also the possibility of giving bank. We will be encouraging students to volunteer and give back to FoodBank."
Ms Cash said a FoodBank stall in orientation week at FedUni's Mount Helen campus generated "huge interest". FoodBank distributed more than 2870 kilograms of supplies to about 425 students in need in a bid to "help students start on the right foot".
Fed Uni's food pantries also offer students advice on how to prepare nutritious meals and snacks.
Ms Cash said for many, this was the first time living away from home or they might have come from an environment with limited ingredients. This was all to help break down the student stereotype of two-minute noodle reliance.
"We want to help students feel informed and empowered to make great choices," Ms Cash said.
Work is expected to be complete on a FoodBank hub in Morwell by this week after it was promised in the same state government funding as Ballarat in 2018.
