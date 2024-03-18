The Courier
Banking on extra help to move uni students 'beyond two-minute noodles'

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 19 2024 - 5:30am
FoodBank has long been operating pop-up food relief markets in Ballarat and plans are underway for new programs to adapt to community needs from the charity's new warehouse in Ballarat West Employment Zone.
SELF-nominated university students will have the chance to source basic groceries from FoodBank Ballarat in a bid to help ease rising living costs and boost chances for academic success.

