'Really special': Ballarat on show at important award night

Cheryl Szollosi used Rainbow Coffee to build connections in the Ballarat community and she works hard to ensure others have the same opportunities.
Ms Szollosi's peers acknowledged her hard work by naming her Volunteer of the Year at the GLOBE Victorian Pride Awards.
Through her work she is able to ensure others have the opportunities to build connections within her community like she did.
Ms Szollosi has been doing this through two social groups - Rainbow Coffee and Uncoordinated Queers.
Rainbow Coffee is a weekly social group held during the day at the Eureka Centre cafe, while Uncoordinated Queers is after work hours and usually involves an activity like walking, archery or pool.
Ms Szollosi said the two groups bring together different groups of people and was pleased she would be able to help build important social connections.
"I just try my hardest to make it a nice social get together where everyone starts networking and finding the right groups of friends," she said.
"Which is what I did, then they go off and meet new people .. it's purely social."
Ms Szollosi is also the floor manager and camera operator for Lance TV, which is now operating out of new TV studios in Camp Street.
She said she loved meeting a wide range of the people from the Rainbow community.
Tiny Pride was also a finalist for the pride award, and chief executive Ange Elson said the statewide recognition for Ms Szollosi was "really special given the (huge amount) of volunteering effort that keeps the LGBTIQA+ community running".
Ms Elson said it was great to see regional representation at the awards with "the vast majority of award nominees from metropolitan areas".
"It's nice to have our local advocacy recognised at such a prestigious event."
