Demand for Catholic school education continues to grow across Ballarat

A recent "census" of schools across Ballarat has revealed more families are choosing to educate their children in the Catholic education system.
Ballarat's 16 Catholic primary schools and three secondary colleges saw an increase of 141 students, or two per cent in 2024, compared to the same time last year.
This year there are 3605 primary students in Catholic schools across Ballarat, and 3459 secondary students, representing about one in five of all students in school in the city.
The numbers grew despite the closure of St Brendan's Primary School in Dunnstown, whose remaining students transferred to St Alipius.
Across the broader DOBCEL region, which stretches across the whole of western Victoria from Ballan to the South Australian border, there was an increase in student numbers of around 1.5 per cent in the 63 primary and secondary schools.
Director of Catholic Education Ballarat Tom Sexton said there were increasing numbers of families from diverse cultural and faith backgrounds joining Catholic school communities.
"Research shows families value the holistic approach to education taken by our schools, where opportunities for students to flourish and grow spiritually, academically, physically, culturally, socially, and emotionally are offered," Mr Sexton said.
"'Our emphasis on care for the wellbeing of every child and a strong sense of community are also valued highly by our families."
The sector has also worked hard to keep school fees as low as possible, offering fee relief for families in cases of financial hardship.
