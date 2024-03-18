The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Demand for Catholic school education continues to grow across Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 18 2024 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton and future Winterfield North resident Emily Ord near the site of a new Catholic primary school in Winter Valley. Picture by Kate Healy
Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton and future Winterfield North resident Emily Ord near the site of a new Catholic primary school in Winter Valley. Picture by Kate Healy

A recent "census" of schools across Ballarat has revealed more families are choosing to educate their children in the Catholic education system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.