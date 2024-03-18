Is the gold mine still operating days after death?

Reports have been made the Ballarat Gold Mine in Mount Clear was using explosives on Monday, March 18, days after a tragic underground incident which killed one miner and left another with life-threatening injuries.
Bruthen man Kurt Hourigan, 37, was killed in an underground rockfall about 500 metres below the surface on March 13, with a 21-year-old man rescued and airlifted to hospital.
The mine's owner, Victory Minerals - which took over the mine in December 2023 - announced its own investigation into the incident while Victoria Police and WorkSafe conduct investigations.
WorkSafe stated the investigation would be "lengthy".
Victory Minerals stated on March 15 workers would continue to be paid while the mine was closed.
In response to the reports of explosions on Monday, a spokesperson from the company said mining had resumed.
"After receiving approval from WorkSafe Victoria, the mine has been reopened with a soft restart. This will continue to be assessed on a daily basis," the spokesperson said.
"Investigations into the incident are continuing while the mine is in operation."
The mine employs more than 150 people.
A GoFundMe has been launched by a family friend of the miner who was killed - it has more than $10,000 in donations, four days since it was launched.
The funds are being raised for Mr Hourigan's daughter, called "the absolute light of his life", in the page's summary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.