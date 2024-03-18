The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Is the gold mine still operating days after death?

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
March 18 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Has the Gold Mine been active just days after a man lost his life at the site? Picture by Kate Healy
Has the Gold Mine been active just days after a man lost his life at the site? Picture by Kate Healy

Reports have been made the Ballarat Gold Mine in Mount Clear was using explosives on Monday, March 18, days after a tragic underground incident which killed one miner and left another with life-threatening injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.