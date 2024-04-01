'There is so much to explore': folk festival returns to Creswick

Folk and roots festival CresFest is returning to Creswick in April for its third year running, with a swag of performers and events coming to the town.
Festival director Judy Turner says this year's event has seen a groundswell of support from the Creswick community, and is set to feature at least seven local bands and 150 volunteers, two-thirds of which are Creswick residents.
"As we go on, we are learning more about what the public will respond to and what they like. A lot of our events are free. You can come along and just enjoy the street," Ms Turner said.
CresFest 2024 will run from April 5 to 7. Some acts include Western Australian duo Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, New South Wales' men's choir Spooky Men's Chorale, Victorian duo A.J. Leonard and Jenny Rowlands, Quebecois folk group Melisande and Argentine folk act Guanaco Trio, among many others.
Beyond folky tunes, the annual festival will again play host to its Courthouse Conversations series, which will see historians Bill Gammage and Barry Goulding in conversation at the titular Old Creswick Courthouse.
Mr Gammage has written on the First World War in his book The Broken Years: Australian Soldiers in the Great War, a piece of work which saw him appointed as a military advisor on Peter's Weir's Australian classic Gallipoli.
His latest work, The Biggest Estate on Earth, concerns itself with Australia's pre-colonial history and tackles narratives around Aboriginal society and land management prior to European arrival.
Also appearing at the festival will be Railway Bob, a canine figure out of South Australian folklore legend.
A life-sized puppet of the historic dog will be puppeteered by performer Keith Preston, his wife Uma and their daughter Shivani, in a story that tells the tale of Railway Bob and the importance of trains in early Australia.
Street performers, acrobats and magicians will also be seen about town across the weekend.
"I think there is so much to explore in Creswick. Ballarat people tend to drive through Creswick on the way to Castlemaine, Bendigo or Daylesford," Ms Turner said.
"To actually stop and see what a lovely town it is, what a genuinely warm community it is, you will feel that warmth.
"Come out for the food, come out for the music, come out for the food. But most of all come out for the warmth of the community welcome."
To see the festival's full program, visit https://cresfest.com.au/festival/program/.
