'Couldn't have imagined it any better': Busting international marriage myths

Ballarat couples are breaking down the stereotype of international marriage between Filipino women and Australian men.
Matt Peavey and Katrina Baraquiel just celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Ballarat last month.
Ms Baraquiel described her marriage as a "discovery".
"I'm learning new things every day with him, especially about ourselves and what dynamics work for us," she said.
There has been an imbalance between the population of Filipino men and women in Australia for decades.
The Courier analysed the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showing the number of women who spoke Filipino in Ballarat was more than four times that of men in 2006. The imbalance declined until 2016 and became more or less equal by 2021.
"In those days, a lot of us came in [Australia] as wives of Australian men," former intercultural ambassador and Filipino-Australian Association of Ballarat member Rose Boquida said. Research showed "these marriages have often been stereotyped and stigmatised".
Ms Baraquiel came to Australia in February 2016 for her master's degree in development studies at the University of Melbourne, and met her partner online in August.
Their first date was four months later at Ballarat restaurant Oscar's, where they also held their surprise wedding in 2023, she said.
"We told everyone it's an early birthday for me and a late birthday for him," she said.
"We had an open bar - it was a costume party, and (in) our wedding photo, when we were exchanging our vows, there was a T. rex in the background.
"I couldn't have imagined it any better," she laughed.
When Katleen Jachowski first met her husband in person, after talking online, she said she got "scared".
"(He had) a big hole in his ears," she said. "I am not used to seeing people with big piercings."
Ms Jachowski said she grew up in a very conservative Filipino family in a small village.
After getting to know him, she said she was moved by the "family-oriented" Australian man.
However, Ms Jachowski said the man "made it very clear" that he didn't want to get married.
"I didn't tell my mum and dad that I was dating someone who had no intention of getting married. For sure, my mum would be very disappointed," she said.
After a year of being in a relationship, she said Mr Jachowski surprised her with a proposal on her birthday.
Now, they have been married for four years and have a three-year-old child.
Ms Baraquiel and Ms Jachowski said their international marriages had overcome some culture shocks.
"I had to learn a whole new set of vocabulary because of the slang," said Ms Baraquiel.
And her partner succeeded in adapting to the Filipino family and being able to represent the family to attend events in the Philippines, she added.
Karaoke is Ms Jachowski's favourite hobby, but at first, Ms Jachowski's husband had concerns about her singing karaoke at home, because of potential noise complaints - now, that's all changed.
"Now, when I just turned on the speaker, he ran to get the mic, and he said, 'I sing the first song', " said Ms Jachowski.
"I'm adapting his culture, and he has adapted my culture as well," she said.
