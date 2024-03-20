The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Couldn't have imagined it any better': Busting international marriage myths

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
March 20 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Baraquiel married Matt Peavey last year. Picture by Adam Trafford
Katrina Baraquiel married Matt Peavey last year. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat couples are breaking down the stereotype of international marriage between Filipino women and Australian men.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.