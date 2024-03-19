'Accidental' marijuana brownie among excuses as bad drivers face court

A psychologist has said a marijuana-laced brownie which he mistakenly ate at a party was to blame after he failed a drug test while driving on the Western Freeway near Wallace.
The 27-year-old Sydney man, who has not been named as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to a single charge in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 18, 2024.
According to a police summary, the man was pulled over for speeding about 9.18am on September 4, 2023, while driving a silver ute along the Western Highway in Wallace.
He was then required to perform drug and alcohol tests, which returned a positive result for cannabis.
When questioned by police at the scene, the man said he had consumed marijuana at a party two days earlier.
The 27-year-old, who represented himself, said at this party he mistakenly ate a brownie which he hadn't known was laced with marijuana.
He said he later became aware of this fact, and had taken the entirety of the next day off.
But two days later he was required to give a university presentation, which he was travelling to when pulled over by police on September 4.
The man also told the court he was now employed as a psychologist in Sydney, and he was caring for his father who was "very sick".
You were aware you had consumed cannabis, it remains in your system for a long time.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
During proceedings, the man also requested time to consult a lawyer, but this was rejected by magistrate Michelle Hodgson who said the man had since November to get adequate legal advice.
Ms Hodgson also told the 27-year-old he would be unlikely to succeed if he contested the charge, at which point he entered a guilty plea to the offence.
"You must be very conscious of what you're ingesting, you were aware you had consumed cannabis, it remains in your system for a long time," she said during sentencing.
The man was fined $577 without conviction and disqualified from driving for 6 months.
A man who was pulled over by police blew nearly three times over the limit despite having lost his licence for failing to comply with alcohol interlock rules.
Aran Rodgers, 29, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 18, 2024, to charges of drink driving and driving while disqualified.
According to police, Rodgers was intercepted by officers on Dana Street about 2am on November 4, 2023, and was asked for his licence and address.
When the officers conducted a check on Rodgers' licence they found it had been suspended on July 14, 2021, for failing to comply with interlock requirements.
Rodgers was subsequently breathalysed by the police, and returned an alcohol reading of 0.14.
When asked why he had been driving, Rodgers told the officers he hadn't realised his licence had been suspended, and he needed to take his sister home.
I am concerned about your use of alcohol when getting behind the wheel of a car because it just means you're dangerous.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
He also said he had an auto-electrician remove the car's interlock device as he thought he didn't need it.
Rodgers' lawyer said their client had worked as a concreter, but had injured his knee in 2017 while playing football which had disrupted his employment.
They said the former Mount Clear College student had stable employment again and was living with his parents in Ballarat.
The lawyer also said their client was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
Ms Hodgson urged Rodgers to continue getting help for alcohol abuse, and said he would face greater consequences in the future if he was found drink driving again.
"You were three times over the limit when you're supposed to be 0.0, you need to be paying much greater attention to your licence," she said.
"I am concerned about your use of alcohol when getting behind the wheel of a car because it just means you're dangerous."
Rodgers was convicted and fined $850, he also had his licence suspended for 28 months.
A serial driving offender has blamed his partner's migraine after he was caught driving unlicnenced for the 18th time.
Rhys Pipkorn, 39, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 18, 2024.
According to a police summary, Pipkorn was pulled over by officers while driving a red Honda Civic in Snake Valley on November 20, 2023.
When officers performed a licence check, they found Pipkorn's licence had been indefinitely disqualified.
Pipkorn, who represented himself, told the court his girlfriend had driven him to a doctor in Smythesdale so he could have stitches removed, but upon arrival she had started suffering from a severe migraine.
This is like your 18th time of driving while disqualified, I know a number of those matters are historical, but a number of them are recent.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
As his partner was unable to drive the whole way home, Mr Pipkorn said he took over driving with ten minutes left in the trip, which was when he was pulled over by police.
Pipkorn also told the court he was attempting to straighten his life out after previous difficulties.
Ms Hodgson said the man had a "terrible history" of driving matters, and the next time he commits the offence he would be given jail time.
"This is like your 18th time of driving while disqualified, I know a number of those matters are historical, but a number of them are recent," she said.
"I want to know what I need to do to stop you from driving again, it doesn't matter how compelling the reason was [for driving] it doesn't have much impact because you've done it so many times before."
Pipkorn was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order with conviction where he must complete 30 hours of community work.
