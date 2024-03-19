How do we get the most out of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens?

The City of Ballarat council are developing a new master plan for the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
The plan will guide the future of the gardens and be guided by the community.
Leading the consultancy is landscape architect Andrea Proctor who has developed nine botanical garden master plans, including the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, the Albury Botanic Gardens and the Colac Botanic Gardens.
This masterplan will be on the main part of the gardens and the North and South Reserves.
Ms Proctor said her role would be to lead the consultant team that will be producing the master plan.
"It entails a lot of research and a lot of listening," she said.
"It involves talking to the public, talking to stakeholders, going through all the council strategies and plans, looking at the gardens from a technical point of view and then taking all that information and trying to come up with a solution that meets all that massive list of opportunities and problems that people have told us about."
Councillor Amy Johnson said the council wanted to make sure the garden reflected the Ballarat community.
"The master plan will be the long-term plan for the gardens which will maintain and protect the gardens' important and well-loved features while allowing it to meet visitors' contemporary needs," she said.
"The more feedback from our community and visitors, the better informed our plan will be."
The community consultation period started during the Begonia Festival weekend, with people being asked to share their thoughts on the future of the garden via the council's MySay page.
Already some comments are on the interactive map, one person wanted to see "more representation of important Wadawarrung First Nations people" near the Prime Minsters' Walk.
A botanical garden is not a small asset to maintain though.
Recently, the gardens fernery landscape was completed and the contract for that was $715,000, according to the council's 2022-23 annual reports.
Parks and gardens materials and services cost $6.4 million in the financial year ending in June 2023.
The budget for garden and natural resources which covers the horticultural maintenance of the Botanical Gardens, sports grounds, arboriculture, city entrances, parks maintenance, urban forest, and trails and waterways for 2023-24 is $14.7 million.
Capital work expenditure funding for the Ballarat Botanical Gardens was $102,000 and $300,000 was allocated for irrigation renewal.
The survey closes 5pm, Sunday 21 April via mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au/ballarat-botanical-gardens-masterplan.
