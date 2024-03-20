Three generations' passion for high speed Rubik's cubing

Rubik's cubing runs in the blood of Ballarat's Lewis family.
On the weekend, three generations of Lewis' - grandmother, father and son competed in a "speed cubing" event hosted at St Patrick's Cathedral Hall - each logging an impressive completion time.
The aim of speed cubing is to solve a Rubik's cube as quickly as possible, often a standard 3x3, however other variations such as 5x5, 7x7 and the pyramid exist.
Daniel, 10, is the youngest of the bunch and clocked a mind-blowing 16 second solve for the event, followed by dad Michael with 52 seconds and spritely grandmother Shirley who came in at just under a minute and a half.
Such times are surely impressive to anyone who has spent hours pawing at one of the coloured puzzle cubes to no avail.
The family's passion for Rubik's cubing began when dad Michael was working as a chaplain for state primary schools.
Michael said he used cubing as a way to connect to a student experiencing mental health issues.
"One of the points of contact and repour between us was that he knew how to solve a Rubik's cube. I was just fascinated by it," Michael said.
"I showed some curiosity about how he did it, and we built a good friendship between us. He is now in a much better space mental health wise."
From there, Michael showed his son Daniel, who quickly found other ways to solve the Rubik's cube faster, using complex mental algorithms which solve multiple sides of the cube at a time.
Shirley, in her mid 70s, then took a keen interest in what both of the boys were doing and decided to get involved - proving you are never too old to learn new tricks.
"She was starting to take keen interest in what Daniel and I were doing, and she thought this looks like a lot of fun," Michael said.
"She is in her mid 70s and just wanting to keep the mental faculties working really well, keep alert and improve her wellbeing. It is always good to learn something new."
The weekend's speed cubing event was Michael and Shirley's first, and Daniel's third.
Michael said he was impressed with friendliness of the cubing community and looked forward to competing in more events.
"It is so friendly. There is a really great balance between a competitive edge and being super friendly," Michael said.
A qualified counsellor, Michael has even integrated puzzles into his work, with something he calls "engaging play" where kids can muck about with Rubik's cubes, have fun and learn new skills.
"From my role in the wellbeing space of looking after kids and families, it is a great mindfulness activity. It is a brilliant disconnection from devices, and you are just focusing on a skill," Michael said.
"You are improving so many different things about your understanding on 3d shaped models, the dexterity of your fingers.
"A lot of kids who come from a traumatic backgrounds would find some sort of connection and a sense of fun, just doing this. They find their safe space just getting involved in something like this."
