Alfredton property offers perfection in a top location

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Exceptional family-friendly living is on offer with this four-bedroom home embodying quality, style, design excellence, and low-maintenance residency in an easy-care allotment.
This desirable, convenient locale within Allara Estate, Alfredton, offers numerous outstanding amenities: parks, reserves, and leisure grounds to explore while unwinding. Plus, Ballarat Golf Club/Driving Range, Ballarat Aquatic Centre, and Lake Wendouree are within minutes of your doorstep.
For commuters, the convenience of Wendouree train station is just minutes away, as is easy access to Lucas shopping centre and Delacombe town centre, childcare facilities, private and public schooling, including Ballarat High School zone, and a quick run into Ballarat CBD.
The well-designed floor plan showcases a soft, neutral colour palette and the communal family and entertaining space within the central hub is filled with natural light.
It comprises four spacious bedrooms, the main with an ensuite and walk-in robes and the remaining with built-in robes.
Other features include floor-to-wall tiles in bathrooms, high ceilings at 2750mm, evaporative cooling, a good-sized family bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower, a guest powder room, a well-equipped designer chef kitchen including a walk-in pantry and a double lock-up garage with direct internal access.
