The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Reath set for another jump showdown in Olympic qualifying quest

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 19 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 3:15pm
Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath has a chance to climb closer to his Olympic dream at Sydney Track Classic on March 23 and (inset) Cooper Sherman will be contesting the men's 400 metres. Pictures by Adam Trafford
OLYMPIC hopeful Yual Reath is set for another high jump showdown with Geelong rival Joel Baden in the Sydney Track Classic on Saturday night.

