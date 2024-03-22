Two storeys of timeless luxury just moments from Wendouree Lake

5 BED | 3 BATH | 3 CAR
This exquisite double-storey, five-bedroom home is the definition of luxurious living. Selling agent Paul McGourlay said the stand-out feature of this property was simply its calibre. "It's the quality of it - the fact it is move-in ready," he said. "The home has been immaculately kept and well-loved."
While new to the market, Mr McGourley said it was already drawing buyers' interest and expected it would be attractive to families. The first open home on the weekend would be an indication of its appeal. "I think it will sell quickly, given what and where it is," he said."[Wendouree Lake] is a prestigious and highly sought-after location that is hard to get into."
Number 5 Haddon seamlessly blends style and sophistication with modern comfort. Inside, the formal living area sets the stage, featuring a recessed ceiling with ambient lighting and a marble fireplace, creating an elegant atmosphere.
The heart of this home is its meticulously renovated kitchen, catering to the culinary connoisseur with high-end finishes, including stone benchtops, electric cooking and a spacious butler's pantry. The open-plan meals area and second formal dining space provide the perfect backdrop for special occasions. Polished timber floors seamlessly flow into a second formal living area with a built-in desk.
The main bedroom boasts a renovated ensuite and walk-in robe, while a conveniently located second bedroom on the ground floor offers space for guests. An impressive rear extension adds a third living area with polished concrete floors, a spa area, a gas log fire, and built-in cabinetry with a sink and stone bench with stacker sliding doors to the outdoor decked entertainment area.
Other key features, including new carpets and paint, complement the year-round comfort of hydronic heating and the upstairs level, which has evaporative cooling. The home has solar panels and double-glazed windows on the bottom level, keeping bills down. The allure continues with a triple-car garage extension featuring two electric roller doors for security and ample storage. The ground level also houses a guest bathroom and a renovated laundry with storage. On the second level, three additional bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate toilet offer accommodation for the rest of the family. There's a fully enclosed front yard with an electric gated entry, enhancing street appeal with a well-established garden.
