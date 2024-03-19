Creditors throw embattled Langdon Building a lifeline after administration

Embattled Ballarat home builders Langdon Building have been thrown a lifeline after creditors voted to restructure the company at a meeting earlier this month.
Langdon Building collapsed in January this year, being placed into voluntary administration after owing more than $12 million to creditors.
Work on the home builder's sites stopped for weeks as the company moved to reassure more than 100 customers that their builds would be finished one way or another.
Since administrators were appointed, five homes have been handed over and a further three are expected to be finished in coming weeks, documents from ASIC reveal.
A creditor's meeting was held on March 4, organised by administrators Cor Cordis, where a deed of company arrangement was put forward.
Under the deed, creditors claiming debts from Langdon agreed to enter a trust fund, allowing the home builder to get out from under external administration and complete it obligations.
People and companies owed money would sign on to the newly formed trust, which would contain Langdon's money.
At the March 4 creditors meeting administrators answered questions from creditors and customers of Langdon.
Administrators from Cor Cordis told the creditors that the establishment of a creditors trust fund would provide the best opportunity for the company to complete customer homes and contracts.
Priority creditors were expected to have a return of 100 cents on the dollar under the trust fund, the meeting was told.
Questions were raised about whether the company knew it would enter insolvency in the second half of 2023, and the date it had entered into contracts with creditors.
The administrator told the meeting the company had started entering financial difficulties towards "the end of 2023", with insolvency becoming an issue at the start of the "December 2023 quarter".
Employee entitlements would still be required to be paid before money went to unsecured creditors, the meeting heard, as would be the case if the company went into liquidation.
The meeting heard from a former Porter Davis customer who had her build transferred to Langdon Building.
The administrator said he was unable to tell the woman when her build would resume, but that no further price variations would be put to former Porter Davis customers new building with Langdon.
The administrator also stated outstanding superannuation would likely be paid in any future scenario.
The deed of company arrangement was voted in favour for by the 91 creditors present at the meeting, with 54 voting for, 34 voting against and three abstaining.
Among the creditors were many tradespeople, contractors, suppliers and customers.
A spokesperson for Langdon Building said they were pleased from the outcome of the meeting, and were committed to completing their outstanding home builds.
