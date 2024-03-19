Resident 'traumatised' and afraid to go home after alleged attempted arson

A Clunes woman has allegedly participated in the attempted arson of a Sebastopol unit before being a passenger in a car which led police on a high-speed chase through Ballarat.
Aeasha Hill, 23, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 18, 2024, charged with several offences including theft of motor vehicle, burglary and drug possession.
According to a police summary, Hill was picked up by a co-accused party about 8am on March 15, 2024, in an allegedly stolen Ford Territory.
Hill was then driven to Vale Street in Sebastopol, where her associate allegedly got out of the car and began smashing the front window of a unit with a bat.
The co-accused then called out to a male associate for a lighter, and allegedly lit a small fire in the complainants living room.
Emergency services were then called by the complainant, but the alleged fire was extinguished before they arrived.
The complainant later told officers they were allegedly being targeting as the co-accused believed they were responsible for a recent fire which caused their unit to burn down.
They also said they were traumatised by the incident and no longer felt safe in their home.
Later that day, the allegedly stolen Ford Territory was reported to police for driving erratically and swerving through lanes on the Western Freeway near Ballan.
Hill was allegedly a passenger in the back seat during this time.
Police deployed stop sticks at a Ballarat exit on the freeway, but despite driving over them, the car allegedly continued to speed away from officers.
The car allegedly travelled between 60kmh and 100kmh while swerving towards oncoming traffic on Mair Street, before travelling down the wrong side of Humffray Street.
When the car reached Peel Street, it allegedly collided with a black Ford Focus, and the three occupants, including Hill, allegedly fled from the vehicle.
The driver of the other car was left with an injured shoulder after the crash.
You clearly have some issues and I'm going to infer it's with a longstanding drug of dependence.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
Hill was arrested by police shortly after, where she allegedly provided officers with a fake name and was found in possession of methamphetamine.
The court also heard Hill was charged with the burglary of a home in Brown Hill on September 25, 2023, and the theft of a Toyota Hilux from Winter Valley and for stealing items from Delacombe Town Centre Kmart on September 30, 2023.
Hill's lawyer Scott Belcher said his client should be granted bail as she would have stable accommodation at an address in Brookfield, had no prior criminal convictions, and as a passenger in the car had lesser involvement in the alleged crimes.
He said Hill also suffered from drug abuse and multiple mental health disorders which stemmed from a traumatic experience during her childhood.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said while she was concerned with Hill's living situation, given the 23-year-old's lack of criminal history, it was unlikely she would receive an extended prison sentence for the alleged crimes.
"You clearly have some issues and I'm going to infer it's with a longstanding drug of dependence," she said.
Hill was granted bail on the condition she lived at the Brookfield address under a night curfew, reported to police twice weekly, and did not associate with any of the co-accused.
One of Hill's associates also faced court on March 18 for involvement in the same offences, but did not apply for bail.
