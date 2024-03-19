'Going for a cruise': L-plater clocked at 132kmh on inner city road

A learner driver who was clocked more than 70kmh over the speed limit on inner Ballarat roads has said he was "just young and stupid" when asked to explain his behaviour.
The man, who has not been named as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to 11 charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 19, 2024, including exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh, driving at a dangerous speed, and failing to produce a licence on request.
According to a police summary, the man was driving along the Western Ring Road about 10pm on July 16, 2022, when he was captured by a digital radar travelling at 160kmh in the 100kmh zone.
Nine days later, the L-plater was again captured by a speed camera about 5.46pm while travelling at 132kmh in a 60kmh zone on Peel Street between Rowe Street and Napier Street in Black Hill.
On both these occasions the man was driving unsupervised despite being on his L-plates.
When asked by police why he was driving so fast in a 60kmh zone, the man said there was no reason, and he was just "going for a cruise".
He also said he didn't have access to supervision when police asked why he was driving alone.
The L-plater was then apprehended by police in Ballarat a further two times, on September 20 and November 19, 2022, for driving unsupervised while on his L-plates.
The young man, who represented himself, told the court he had little excuse for his reckless behaviour.
"I just got kicked out of home, I didn't have access to [a supervisor] to get the hours to achieve the probationary licence," he said.
"I know that's not an excuse, I was just young and stupid."
He also said he committed the offences during a period of "poor choices", but had since found stability and was now working fulltime as a scaffolder and living with his girlfriend and her father.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin asked the young offender if he was "trying to kill" himself while driving at the high speeds.
He also highlighted the seriousness of the speeding, but said any sentence should focus on the young man's rehabilitation and his personal circumstances were "remarkably different" compared to when he committed the offences.
"I don't understand how someone with no driving history is doing 160kmh and 132kmh," he said.
The man was sentenced to a three year good behaviour undertaking during which he must stay out of trouble with police, follow all traffic laws, and donate $3000 to the court fund.
He also had his licence suspended for 18 months.
