The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Court

'Going for a cruise': L-plater clocked at 132kmh on inner city road

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated March 19 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File photo.
Ballarat Law Courts. File photo.

A learner driver who was clocked more than 70kmh over the speed limit on inner Ballarat roads has said he was "just young and stupid" when asked to explain his behaviour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.