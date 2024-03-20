Offender 'on the cusp of jail' for serious personal marijuana crop

A Scarsdale asphalter has narrowly avoided prison after using an electrical bypass device to power his "serious" marijuana crop.
Jacob Reid, 39, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to multiple charges related to the cultivation of 18 cannabis plants.
According to a police summary, officers conducted a search of Reid's home about 6am on January 30, 2024, on the Glenelg Highway in Scarsdale.
During this search, they located 18 cannabis plants in a shed, two half filled jars and a sealed bag of marijuana, a set of black scales, THC oil and $240 in cash.
An electrical bypass device was also found at the property, which was being used to avoid excessive power bills in relation to the cultivation of the crop.
After police notified Powercor of the electrical bypass, a worker came to the property to remove the device.
While there, the worker determined the monthly consumption of stolen electricity dating back to July 2023 was a total of 17,000 kilowatts, which was valued about $7800.
After the search, Reid was arrested and interview by police, where he admitted to cultivating the illegal crop and using the electrical bypass device to avoid paying his bills.
Defence lawyer David Tamanika said his client had long term issues with anxiety and depression which stemmed from a traumatic childhood.
He said Reid was looking for help with his mental health issues for the first time, after his partner had started treating similar symptoms with medical marijuana.
Mr Tamanika also said Reid would be an ideal candidate for a community corrections order [CCO] as he was now open to treatment.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said the offence was a "serious example" of personal use cannabis cultivation.
Offending like this cannot be tolerated in the community, you're on the cusp of jail for this.- Magistrate Guillaume Bailin
"The bypass shows this is more serious than ordinarily encountered in personal use," he said.
"Offending like this cannot be tolerated in the community, you're on the cusp of jail for this.
"You clearly understand what you aren't allowed to do, there's a lawful way to go about it, your actions frankly beggar belief."
Reid was sentenced to a 12 month CCO where he must complete 150 hours of community work.
He was also ordered to pay $7800 in restitution to Powercor.
Mr Bailin said if Reid hadn't pleaded guilty he would have sentenced him to a term of imprisonment.
