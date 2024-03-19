Ballarat 'gunman' charged over Wangaratta jewellery incident

A man accused of smashing display cases at a Wangaratta jewellery shop and taking more than $17,000 worth of items has been arrested outside a petrol station, allegedly after dumping a loaded gun.
Dylan Casha was taken into custody near a Ballarat APCO about 5am on Monday, after allegedly running from officers and dumping a loaded .22 calibre firearm.
During that incident, two men with hammers hit multiple display cases about 1.10pm, took various items of jewellery, and fled in a Volkswagen on Faithfull Street.
The Ballarat Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 19, was told Casha and the second man had entered the business.
The court heard they browsed items, left, returned to smash the glass display panels, and took $17,774 worth of jewellery before fleeing in a black Volkswagen with stolen plates.
Jewellery worth $13,423 was damaged during the incident, and the four smashed glass display cases were worth $2500.
A witness had chased the pair as they ran to the car.
Casha's co-accused remains at large.
The court heard Casha - who said he wanted to start attending church and change his ways - was involved in a nearly identical incident at the Geelong Prouds.
The Geelong incident on October 7 last year involved three people and netted $63,891 worth of gold chains.
Other allegations involve family violence, multiple fuel thefts, car crash and drug driving charges, vehicle break-ins and other allegations, with Casha wanted on seven arrest warrants before his apprehension.
Police raised concerns about Casha allegedly having a loaded gun near a petrol station.
A prosecutor noted he hadn't attended to buy fuel.
He was Tasered during his arrest after hiding in a bush and refusing to get out.
He faces charges of theft and criminal damage from the Wangaratta smash and grab, and firearms offences stemming from Monday's arrest.
Casha, who lives with his parents near Ballarat, told the court a nearby resident was a Christian and he wanted to start going to church.
"I'm a nice person, I look after my mum, my mum looks after me," he said.
"I'm not going to reoffend.
"I'm not a bad person, you know.
"I've done some wrong things, I admit, but some of the things that were said I will contest.
"I won't reoffend, mate.
"I really, really won't reoffend."
Casha's mother said "he is a sick boy" and she would "make him pay for all the thefts that he's done, the fuel thefts".
The court heard he had physical and mental health issues.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said the firearm related allegations were "incredibly serious" and refused bail.
Casha will return to court on Monday next week.
