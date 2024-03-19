The Courier
Ballarat 'gunman' charged over Wangaratta jewellery incident

March 19 2024 - 6:21pm
Dylan Casha was arrested by police on Monday. Picture supplied
A man accused of smashing display cases at a Wangaratta jewellery shop and taking more than $17,000 worth of items has been arrested outside a petrol station, allegedly after dumping a loaded gun.

