The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Clunes Booktown 2024: Ten things you shouldn't miss at the festival

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 21 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Book lovers browse the stalls at Clunes Booktown.
Book lovers browse the stalls at Clunes Booktown.

Clunes Booktown Festival returns to take over the historic central Victorian town this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.