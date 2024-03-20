Clunes Booktown 2024: Ten things you shouldn't miss at the festival

Clunes Booktown Festival returns to take over the historic central Victorian town this weekend.
Since 2007 the city has celebrated everything books - from children's literature to crime and thrillers, publishing and everything in between - drawing thousands of visitors to the annual event.
Last year Booktown changed dates from its traditional home on the calendar in May, to a new slot in March to take advantage of warmer weather and more daylight.
From its humble beginnings the festival now encompasses not just books but music, poetry, food and more.
This year, entry to the site on March 23 and 24 is free.
Don't miss:
BOOK BROWSING
A highlight of Clunes Booktown is sorting through the books for sale from vendors and authors alike. Explore new, second-hand and rare books from more than 90 book sellers who will be located in the parklands of the town, near the Town Hall, Bluestone and Wesley sites. Book sellers are open throughout the festival on Saturday and Sunday.
MUSIC
Free music program: Twilight Gypsi, One Part Gin, Smokey Town, Geoffrey and Milla Williams, Creswick Brass Band, Jane Clifton and Jeff Burstin, Footscray Gypsy Orchestra, the Jason Jones Duo and Wesley College Bands will all perform as part of Clunes Booktown's free music program. Performances will take place at The Rotunda from 10.30am to 5.15pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The Tin Shed Show: Authors Helen Garner, Jane Clifton and Wayne Macauley will perform with Sally Ford and The Idiomatics, followed by the Footscray Gypsy Orchestra. The concert takes place from 6.30pm-10.30pm on Saturday at The Tin Shed. Tickets $35
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Asking for Trouble: Let the kids burn off some energy and master new skills in Asking for Trouble. Performers Christy Flaws and Luke O'Connor will teach free workshops featuring circus and physical theatre skills for kids at the Kids Village Tent from 12.15pm to 2.15pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Poetry For Kids: Best-selling author Maxine Beneba Clarke leads a workshop on creative expression and rhyme featuring poems on wiggling, animals and family - perfect for even the youngest Booktown visitors. The free workshop takes place at the Kids Village Tent from 11.15am to 12.15pm on Saturday.
AUTHOR TALKS
Building a Career: First Nations women Nornie Bero (restaurateur and chef), Crystal McKinnon (academic and researcher), and Kylie Belling (actor, senior public servant) share their stories with Tony Birch in a panel session at Clunes Town Hall on Saturday at 10.30am. $25
Tales of Love: Sometimes love conquers all and often it hurts. Steph Vizard, Carrie Tiffany and Lillian Lumley talk about writing relationships in a panel with Alicia Thompson at Clunes Town Hall at 2.45pm on Sunday. $25
Telling our Stories: Nova Weetman (Love, Death and Other Scenes), Maxine Beneba Clarke (The Hate Race), Sam Drummond (Broke) and Sarah Myles (The Wolf Hour) talk about transforming their experiences into story with Carmel Bird in a panel at Clunes Town Hall at 1pm on Sunday. $25
Readalot Book Marketing Seminar: Anyone thinking about self-publishing their own work can learn all they need to know and go into the draw for a chance to win a marketing campaign valued at $10,000. The session takes place at Esmond Gallery from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. $40
FOOD
Clunes' great local cafes will be serving up their favourite dishes, or grab a snack from one of the food trucks coming to town for the weekend featuring Vietnamese, Korean and other cuisines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.