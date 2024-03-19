The best lawyers in Ballarat, Victoria

Welcome to your guide to the best lawyers in Ballarat, Victoria. Here, you'll find a curated list of top legal experts across various specialties, including criminal defence, family law, property law, and more. Whether you're seeking guidance for a personal matter or need professional advice for your business, our selection of distinguished Ballarat lawyers is designed to help you navigate your legal journey with confidence.

Ballarat, Victoria, is home to some of the most distinguished and dedicated legal professionals in Australia. Whether you require assistance with criminal defence, family matters, conveyancing, commercial advice, or estate planning, this guide to the best lawyers in Ballarat ensures you find the right expert for your legal needs.

Dribbin and Brown Criminal Lawyers

Address: Eureka House 11 Lydiard Street S, Ballarat VIC 3350

Phone: (03) 8644 7310

Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers in Ballarat stand at the forefront of criminal defence, offering unparalleled legal services with a history of success that spans over four decades. Co-founders David Dribbin and Michael Brown, boasting a combined expertise exceeding 40 years, have cemented their status as the leading criminal law specialists in Ballarat, with Michael Brown recognised by the Law Institute of Victoria for his specialisation in criminal law. The team's experience encompasses every facet of criminal and traffic law, handling cases from the Magistrates Court to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Located close to the Ballarat Magistrates Court, Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers' advantageous location reinforces their ability to provide nuanced local expertise and robust courtroom defence. Their practice covers a broad spectrum of criminal law areas, including intervention orders, traffic offences, assault charges, drink driving, self-defence, drug-related matters, legal aid, and sexual assault, ensuring comprehensive legal assistance for any criminal law issue.

Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers' dedication to their clients is evident in their round-the-clock advice line, operating from 7am to midnight, ensuring support is always within reach. With additional offices across Victoria, including Melbourne CBD, Frankston, Geelong, Dandenong, and Ringwood, they offer convenience and accessibility to clients in need of expert criminal law advice or court representation. Trust in Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers Ballarat for unmatched legal expertise and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes in criminal and traffic law matters.

Cargill Family Law

Cargill Family Law, founded by Rachel Jones in 2020, is dedicated to providing superior family law services in Ballarat, ensuring every client feels heard and understood. With a focus on meticulous detail and a deep understanding of each client's unique situation, the firm prides itself on precision, empathy, proactive case management, and affordability. Rachel Jones, with over 16 years of legal experience, brings a passion for family law and a commitment to social justice to her practice. Specialising in complex family law property matters,

Heinz Law

Heinz Law, boasting a history of 125 years, has become a familiar presence in Ballarat and regional Victoria. Covering corporate and commercial law, family law, litigation, private client advisory, property law, and wills, estates, and probate, Heinz Law aims to offer solutions that cater to the varied needs of its clientele. The firm combines professional skill with a sincere concern for its clients and community, upholding a tradition of service and working towards favourable outcomes for its clients through a committed and supportive team.

Dianne Hadden Lawyer

Dianne Hadden, Lawyer, offers a personalised and professional legal service to the Ballarat community, leveraging over 35 years of experience. As a dedicated sole practitioner, Dianne Hadden excels in providing focused, reliable, and efficient legal solutions across a variety of areas, including family law, intervention orders, criminal law, conveyancing, and wills and estates. Known for her integrity and professionalism, Dianne Hadden is committed to delivering practical advice and achieving positive outcomes, ensuring every client receives tailored support for their unique legal needs.

Law on Lydiard

Located in Ballarat, Law on Lydiard extends specialised legal assistance throughout Victoria, emphasising civil litigation, wills, probate, and building contract reviews. Led by the experienced Principal Lawyer, Paul Donald Cott, the firm adeptly navigates complex legal landscapes such as business disputes, insolvency, employment law, property disputes, and more. Renowned for its client-focused approach, Law on Lydiard prioritises personalised and responsive legal counsel.

Olympus Lawyers

Olympus Lawyers, a modern law firm, specialises in Criminal Defence, Family Violence, Family Law, and Civil Litigation, including debt recovery. With a focus on empathy, the firm is dedicated to simplifying the legal process for clients during difficult times, aiming for the best possible outcomes. Qualified to appear in all Victorian and Commonwealth Courts, their services span from criminal and family law matters to commercial litigation, debt recovery, and the preparation of wills and powers of attorney.

MNG Lawyers

MNG Lawyers, with offices in Melbourne and Ballarat, combines the experience of partners David Gonzalez and Phillip Barravecchio with the expertise of their special counsel, associates, lawyers, conveyancers, and support team. The firm offers comprehensive legal services in areas including property law and conveyancing, commercial and business advice, wills and estate planning, litigation, family law, and criminal law. With a legacy built on over 60 years of combined experience, MNG Lawyers merges the heritage of Gambles Lawyers, Astuto Carbone Lawyers, and McNamara's Barristers & Solicitors, continuing a tradition of providing trustworthy and high-quality legal services.

Baird & McGregor Lawyers

Baird & McGregor Lawyers, serving Ballarat since 1989, provides a range of legal services to support individuals, families, and businesses. Their team handles legal matters including conveyancing, family law, business law, wills, and litigation with a practical approach. They also offer notary public services. With locations in Ballarat and Daylesford, they aim to meet regional needs efficiently. Whether it's dealing with contracts, disputes, or estate planning, Baird & McGregor strives to assist clients through their legal processes.

